Did you know LifeProof, the makers of oddly-named weather-resistant smartphones like the Nüüd and Qi-enabled wireless power packs, also make backpacks? This is apparently a new thing the company started last year, and today LifeProof has announced the all-new LifeProof Cooler Backpack.

This is LifeProof's first cooler. You'll find it's the perfect companion for a hiking trip, a night at the beach, or any journey that takes you a bit away from civilization. It can hold up to 24 cans and keeps ice icy for up to 48 hours. Despite being a backpack and made with a soft outside, it is designed to sit upright when you place it down. The top has a flip lid for easy access to your beverages. The pack includes a reusable ice pack you can freeze over and over. It also has exterior zippered pockets for storing essential accessories like your phone or sunglasses, a mesh external pocket for water bottles, and a bottle opener. The backpack fits on your back securely with padded shoulder straps and a chest strap.

The Backpack Cooler is currently going for $69.99 through the LifeProof website, and it only comes in one color: Azure Stone. If you don't need a cooler but you do need a backpack, check out the rest of the LifeProof Packs lineup that includes tons of large bags for any occasion.

I don't know what beverages the kids partake in these days, but you could fill your new cooler with some Gatorade or Pepsi.

See at LifeProof

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.