Popular PDF editing app PDF Expert has been updated to add a new feature that people have been crying out for — the ability to convert existing PDF documents into other kinds of files. Now, PDF Expert users on iPhone and iPad can convert PDFs to Microsoft Word documents, photos, and more.

The updated PDF Expert is in the App Store today and was announced via blog post alongside a little explanation of how the file conversion can be done. As you might expect from Readdle, the process of turning a PDF into another file type is as easy as tapping a couple of buttons.

PDF Expert is the ultimate PDF app that brings desktop-class PDF editing to your iPhone and iPad. Many of you use and love the built-in converter that lets you turn anything into a PDF. Now you can do vice versa! With today's update, PDF Expert supports conversion to and from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, JPG, PNG, TXT, and more.

Once a file has been converted it can be edited in the relevent app — photos in the Photos app, Word files in the Microsoft Word app, etc. PDF Expert was already one of the best iPhone and iPad apps for dealing with PDFs and it continues to go from strength to strength.

PDF Expert can be downloaded from the App Store for free, but you'll need the PRO subscription to be able to use advanced features like PDF conversion. That runs for $49.99 per year and includes other features like the ability to redact parts of PDFs, sign documents, and more.