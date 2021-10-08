ReelTime, an iPhone and iPad app built for keeping track of the movies and TV shows you watch, has a big new update out that's filled with new features and improved iOS 15 support.

Powered by Trakt, ReelTime lets people track which content they're watching. With this new update, ReelTime also offers up reviews so people can add their own ratings for the content they've seen.

Other Trakt tie-in improvements include a new watched progress meter. Users will be able to see how far through a show they are so they can ready themselves for that Ted Lasso finale that's just around the corner.

A fan of movie posters? ReelTime now has them! Users can see full-sized posters in-app just by tapping on them!

In terms of fixes, ReelTime 1.2 includes improved support for tab bar styling in iOS 15, while a problem that caused Share Sheet crashes has also been rectified. Changes and improvements to the way new release notifications are handled are also included in this release, too.

That's what's new. But the features that were already there are still very much present, too.

Main Features: Sync your watchlist and watched history with Trakt.

See movie, TV show, and people details.

See your watched history in the history list.

See all your upcoming release dates and air dates in the upcoming list.

Find out where to watch movies and TV shows using JustWatch.com.

Get notified on movie release dates and TV show air dates.

Get notified when anything in your library changes.

You can take ReelTime for a spin for free right now. It's available for download from the App Store for both iPhone and iPad.