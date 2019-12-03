Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a research note predicting that Apple will release two devices in 2020 that will feature new Mini-LED technology. According to MacRumors, two more publications have joined Kuo in confirming those predictions.

DigiTimes and the Economic Daily News, both Taiwanese publications, have now also reported that Apple will release an iPad Pro and Macbook Pro with Mini-LED displays in 2020 and that display manufacturer GIS will be the major supplier of components for the new screens.

DigiTimes went as far to say that the first iPad Pro to get the new technology will be the 12.9 model and that it will begin to ship in the 3rd quarter of 2020, while 16-inch Macbook Pro will be the first to get the upgrade: