MagSafe is proving to be a pretty great way to wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 at 15W, faster than previously possible using traditional wireless charging. There are tons of third-party accessories that take advantage of your existing MagSafe charger and now you can add the Native Union Rise MagSafe Dock to the mix.

Priced at $49.99, the dock elevates and of course charges your iPhone 12 handset, all whole looking the part. The dock is made of metal and comes in any color you want – so long as it's black. It's a good-looking bit of kit, there's no doubt about that.

With every innovation in the consumer tech space, we get to work crafting solutions that can enhance your interaction with that new technology. Rise Dock | MagSafe Compatible maximizes MagSafe's effortless magnetic connection and makes it even more convenient for your everyday with an optimized viewing angle while charging, inspired by our signature Dock Wireless Charger.

You will of course need to add your own MagSafe Wireless Charger to the mix, so keep that in mind when planning to make your purchase. Assuming you have a spare, order the new Native Union Rise MagSafe Dock for $49.99 right over here.

The addition of MagSafe is one of the reasons iPhone 12 is the best iPhone you can buy. Why not pair it with something like this dock so it looks just as great when it's charging as it does when it's in your hand?