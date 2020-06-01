A new supply chain report backs up previous claims that Apple's iPhone 12 lineup won't be ready for a September launch this year. Instead, it looks like October will be the magic month for those on the lookout for a new iPhone.

Supply chain watchers at DigiTimes report that volume production of the new iPhones won't get underway until the third quarter of the year, pushing a launch into October. Oddly, however, the same report claims that one of the new handsets will begin manufacturing sooner than the others.

Volume production of new mainstream iPhone models to start in 3Q20, say sources: Although the planned launch of Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup, reportedly to come in four models and three sizes, is likely to be in October instead of September, volume production of the mainstream 6.1-inch models are expected to kick off in July-August, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The 6.1inch iPhone 12 is the only one set to use a display provided by BOE and LG rather than Samsung.

Added aspect ratios and tweaked the resolution a bit based on latest info. pic.twitter.com/MtsxN9T9iQ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 19, 2020

It isn't clear what makes that iPhone special in terms of manufacturing in terms of timing. But I'm sure there's a reason – manufacturing coincidences and oddities don't happen with Tim Cook's Apple.