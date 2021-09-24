What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 13 lineup has been put through a continuous battery life test with impressive results.
- The new iPhone 13 Pro Max ran out with a huge win thanks to its massive battery.
Apple launched its iPhone 13 lineup today and it's proving popular among those who picked one up on launch day. One of the improvements Apple has been touting is battery life, with one of the new models set to benefit from up to 2.5 hours longer between charges. That's iPhone 13 Pro Max and new tests show that it is indeed the battery life winner we expected. And then some.
Tests carried out by YouTuber Arun (Mrwhosetheboss) Maini put all four new iPhones through their paces alongside an iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and 2020 iPhone SE. The test wasn't scientific, admittedly, but the continuous-use test is at least consistent — testing other iPhones gives us an idea of what we should expect from the new ones.
Turns out, we should expect a lot.
Full Battery Life Drain Test of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE!
Here's how things panned out:
- iPhone SE (2020): 3 hours and 38 minutes
- iPhone 11: 4 hours and 20 minutes
- iPhone 12: 5 hours and 54 minutes
- iPhone 13 mini: 6 hours and 26 minutes
- iPhone 13: 7 hours and 45 minutes
- iPhone 13 Pro: 8 hours and 17 minutes
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 9 hours and 52 minutes
According to Maini, iPhone 13 Pro Max is not only the best iPhone for battery life but also the best phone ever tested, too. If your main concern is making sure your iPhone battery lasts long enough to deal with whatever you can throw at it, this is the handset for you.
