Apple launched its iPhone 13 lineup today and it's proving popular among those who picked one up on launch day. One of the improvements Apple has been touting is battery life, with one of the new models set to benefit from up to 2.5 hours longer between charges. That's iPhone 13 Pro Max and new tests show that it is indeed the battery life winner we expected. And then some.

Tests carried out by YouTuber Arun (Mrwhosetheboss) Maini put all four new iPhones through their paces alongside an iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and 2020 iPhone SE. The test wasn't scientific, admittedly, but the continuous-use test is at least consistent — testing other iPhones gives us an idea of what we should expect from the new ones.

Turns out, we should expect a lot.