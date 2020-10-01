Verizon BOGO Alert! Get two iPhone 11 for $15/mo with a new Unlimited line

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Twitter fun

New Twitterrific updates fix macOS Big Sur issues, improve iOS accessibility, and more

There's a stunning new icon, too.
Oliver Haslam

Twitterrific Icon With MaskSource: Icon Factory

What you need to know

  • Twitterrific has new updates out for Mac and iPhone.
  • The Mac version fixes bugs related to the upcoming macOS Big Sur release.
  • The iPhone version improves accessibility features and more.

Popular Twitter app Twitterrific just received an update for both its Mac and iPhone apps, both bringing notable changes to their respective platforms.

Starting with the Mac update, the new release brings bug fixes that would have impacted macOS Big Sur users once Apple gets the update out the door. There's a new My Tweets tab that gives users quick access to their own tweets as well.

Users can now save videos and animated gives, should they wish, and there are several other improvements thrown in for good measure.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Improved display & playback of media in Twitterrific:
  • New playback controls to easily scrub while watching videos

  • Appearance of controls match the selected theme

  • Improved thumbnail detection for tweets with Flickr links

  • Alt-text character limit on media increased to 1000 to match Twitter
  • Significant improvements to the internal database maintenance routines
  • Image viewer will now display a higher resolution image when available
  • Changed the Open Tweet shortcut from CMD-O to CMD-Shift-O for consistency with iOS

Over on iPhone, Twitterrific now has improved VoiceOver and accessibility support, including the ability to perform actions from another account such as replying, quoting, and liking tweets.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Alongside the new features, both versions of the app get a new "Stay Safe" icon, which shows the familiar Twitterrific bird wearing a fetching face mask.

The updated apps are available for download from the Mac App Store – $7.99 – and App Store – free with IAP – now. Existing users get the new features for free.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.