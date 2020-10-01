Popular Twitter app Twitterrific just received an update for both its Mac and iPhone apps, both bringing notable changes to their respective platforms.

Updates out for both macOS & iOS addressing issues with Big Sur + iOS 14, new media playback controls, new My Tweets tab on Mac, improved #accessibility to perform actions across accounts & more, Stay safe & update today! https://t.co/SK9oGUaWuJ pic.twitter.com/goNTOSdFoJ — Twitterrific (@Twitterrific) October 1, 2020

Starting with the Mac update, the new release brings bug fixes that would have impacted macOS Big Sur users once Apple gets the update out the door. There's a new My Tweets tab that gives users quick access to their own tweets as well.

Users can now save videos and animated gives, should they wish, and there are several other improvements thrown in for good measure.

IMPROVEMENTS Improved display & playback of media in Twitterrific:

New playback controls to easily scrub while watching videos

Appearance of controls match the selected theme

Improved thumbnail detection for tweets with Flickr links

Alt-text character limit on media increased to 1000 to match Twitter

Significant improvements to the internal database maintenance routines

Image viewer will now display a higher resolution image when available

Changed the Open Tweet shortcut from CMD-O to CMD-Shift-O for consistency with iOS

Over on iPhone, Twitterrific now has improved VoiceOver and accessibility support, including the ability to perform actions from another account such as replying, quoting, and liking tweets.

Alongside the new features, both versions of the app get a new "Stay Safe" icon, which shows the familiar Twitterrific bird wearing a fetching face mask.

The updated apps are available for download from the Mac App Store – $7.99 – and App Store – free with IAP – now. Existing users get the new features for free.