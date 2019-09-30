The ever popular Ulysses writing app has been updated to version 18, with a raft of new iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.1 features added to the mix. The update is available for download from the App Store now.

The first change that most people will notice is the inclusion of support for Dark Mode. Ulysses previously had its own dark theme built into the app, but by using the system's implementation it can now respond according to the Dark Mode setting. The result is a dark aesthetic that looks great.

Ulysses now also fully supports Split View on iPad. By including Split View, developers also opened the door to advanced multitasking techniques such as multiple windows and multiple spaces, too.

One common request has also been worked on, with the update adding support for external folders. That means that you can access files stored on Dropbox right from within the app or as the Ulysses blog notes, any other service.