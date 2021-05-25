Apple is very likely to announce watchOS 8 during the WWDC opening keynote on June 7 and a new concept gives us an idea of the kinds of additions we might see. At the very least, it gives us an idea of the kinds of things we'd like to see!

Created by Angelo Libero, the designs show us a few things that could make their debut in watchOS 8. The first of those is a new widget-based watch face that looks similar to the current Siri watch face. Except, maybe this one would actually work. It would also show information similar to that shown by current iOS widgets, making it easier to see data without having to condense it down to fit into a complication.

Next up we have an App Library which would be very welcome, if only because it might offer some sort of categorization feature. Finding apps on an Apple Watch can be a real pain and App Library could go some way to fixing that.