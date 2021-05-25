What you need to know
- A new concept offers some ideas for Apple's upcoming watchOS 8 announcement, likely during WWDC in two weeks.
- The concept shows a new App Library, AirTag app, and more.
Apple is very likely to announce watchOS 8 during the WWDC opening keynote on June 7 and a new concept gives us an idea of the kinds of additions we might see. At the very least, it gives us an idea of the kinds of things we'd like to see!
Created by Angelo Libero, the designs show us a few things that could make their debut in watchOS 8. The first of those is a new widget-based watch face that looks similar to the current Siri watch face. Except, maybe this one would actually work. It would also show information similar to that shown by current iOS widgets, making it easier to see data without having to condense it down to fit into a complication.
Next up we have an App Library which would be very welcome, if only because it might offer some sort of categorization feature. Finding apps on an Apple Watch can be a real pain and App Library could go some way to fixing that.
Finally, we have an AirTag app. There is currently no way to use an AirTag with an Apple Watch which seems like an oversight. You'd still need an iPhone to set the thing up and use the more precise location tracking. But general AirTag management and noise-making could definitely be done from an Apple Watch. Maybe in watchOS 8?
With WWDC now just two weeks away we'll know what Apple has in mind soon enough. Until then, we wait.
When Apple does announce watchOS 8 we can expect older Apple Watches to be dropped from support. Why not take the chance to check out some of the best Apple Watch deals and bag yourself a new Apple Watch Series 6 in preparation?
