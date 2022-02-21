What you need to know
- A new WhatsApp beta brings the camera media bar back.
- A previous beta removed the media bar for reasons unknown.
Good news! A new WhatsApp beta has brought the camera media bar back after a previous beta inexplicably removed it.
WhatsApp's version 22.4.0.72 beta removed the media bar that allowed people quick access to photos and videos when trying to send them to friends and family. However, as WABetaInfo reports, it now looks like the latest beta release undoes that decision after people complained that it would make it more difficult and cumbersome to share content.
As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is finally restoring the scrollable media bar. Some users complained after the previous update where WhatsApp removed the scrollable media bar because more actions were needed to send images and videos, but WhatsApp has reverted the changes.
The camera media bar is available again to certain iOS beta testers, so be sure to use the latest WhatsApp beta version by updating it from TestFlight.
This would all suggest that the version of WhatsApp that is available in the App Store will never see a release that does away with the camera media bar and that's good news indeed!
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for people who need to send messages and media to people on Android devices and the previous beta made that more difficult than it needed to be. It's good to see that WhatsApp seems to have listened to feedback and gone back to an interface that works.
Don't expect to be folding your iPhone until at least 2025, analyst says
Apple is unlikely to ship a foldable iPhone until 2025 at the earliest according to display analyst Ross Young.
Review: LifeProof's SEE Case with MagSafe is tough with a splash of color
LifeProof's SEE Case with MagSafe gives you the tough and durable protection you desire but in a slim, lightweight package. And it works with all of your favorite MagSafe accessories!
Gurman: Apple to announce 'at least one' new Mac next month, more to come
Apple will announce at least one refreshed Mac during a March event, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. We should expect more to come later in the year, too.
Keep your iPhone 13 looking cute with one of these adorable cases
Who says your iPhone case has to be boring? Express your style and protect your iPhone 13 with one of these adorable cases.