WhatsApp 's version 22.4.0.72 beta removed the media bar that allowed people quick access to photos and videos when trying to send them to friends and family. However, as WABetaInfo reports, it now looks like the latest beta release undoes that decision after people complained that it would make it more difficult and cumbersome to share content.

As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is finally restoring the scrollable media bar. Some users complained after the previous update where WhatsApp removed the scrollable media bar because more actions were needed to send images and videos, but WhatsApp has reverted the changes. The camera media bar is available again to certain iOS beta testers, so be sure to use the latest WhatsApp beta version by updating it from TestFlight.

This would all suggest that the version of WhatsApp that is available in the App Store will never see a release that does away with the camera media bar and that's good news indeed!

WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for people who need to send messages and media to people on Android devices and the previous beta made that more difficult than it needed to be. It's good to see that WhatsApp seems to have listened to feedback and gone back to an interface that works.