WhatsApp has released a new iPhone app update that adds a much-requested feature – the ability to set a custom wallpaper on a chat by chat basis. Now you can have a picture of your dog in the family chat but something a bit more professional in the office chat.

Alongside the new wallpaper feature, WhatsApp has also made it easier to find the sticker that you're looking for by making them searchable for the first time. Amazingly, that wasn't something the app already offered.

This update also adds a new World Health Organization sticker pack as well, dubbed "Together at Home."