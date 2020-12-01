Whatsapp Message HeroSource: Luke Filipowicz/iMore

  • WhatsApp now supports custom wallpapers on a per chat basis.
  • Users can now search for stickers, too.

WhatsApp has released a new iPhone app update that adds a much-requested feature – the ability to set a custom wallpaper on a chat by chat basis. Now you can have a picture of your dog in the family chat but something a bit more professional in the office chat.

Alongside the new wallpaper feature, WhatsApp has also made it easier to find the sticker that you're looking for by making them searchable for the first time. Amazingly, that wasn't something the app already offered.

This update also adds a new World Health Organization sticker pack as well, dubbed "Together at Home."

  • Search and find your stickers with text or emoji or browse through the common sticker categories.
  • New wallpapers give your chats a fresh new look. You can now set custom wallpapers per-chat, separate wallpapers in dark mode, and choose from a refreshed wallpaper gallery or different colors over the default doodle background.

The updated WhatsApp can be downloaded, for free, from the App Store now.

