A new 'World Timer' Apple Watch face was just revealed at WWDC 2021

During the WWDC21 keynote, Apple highlighted a new portrait watch face that users could choose with the new watchOS 8 update that is set to release to all users this fall. However, that does not appear to be the only new watch face coming to the Apple Watch.

As reported by 9to5Mac, a new watch face called "World Timer" has been revealed in one of the developer sessions at WWDC21.

During the "What's New in UIKit" session that highlights the latest updates and enhancements to the iOS user interface framework, Apple shows a screenshot of the Watch app in one of the demos. Interestingly, this screenshot reveals a new watch face never announced by the company.

This new "World Timer" watch face is shown at 8:48 in the "What's New in UIKit" session! pic.twitter.com/OkMBodEc6Z — Duraid Abdul (@duraidabdul) June 8, 2021

The new watch face features a world map with time zones of cities around the world.