Best stands to charge both iPhone and Apple Watch iMore 2022

If you're reading this, you most likely use your iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 every day, which means you constantly have to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch to keep up with you each day. If you have a small workspace or a tiny bedroom, dealing with tangled cords can be a nightmare. If you charge your iPhone and Apple Watch together on a stand, not only do you save room, but you don't have to worry about leaving your devices in two different places. Here are our favorite charging stands that let you charge your iPhone and Apple Watch together.

One cable simplicity : Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch — White Staff favorite The Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock is one of the most elegant solutions for charging your iPhone/iPod and Apple Watch simultaneously. The best part is you only need one cord to power both the Lightning connector for your iPhone and the Apple Watch's magnetic charger. Plus, the Lightning connector's height can be adjusted, so even if you have a heavy-duty case, you'll be able to charge your iPod no problem. $92 at Amazon

$92 at Best Buy Best for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 : The MagSafe Duo Charger This is Apple's solution to charging two devices at once, with its new MagSafe system for the iPhone 12 models. The one side of the MagSafe Duo charger is meant for your iPhone or AirPods, while the other side is a perfect fit for your Apple Watch. Plus, if you plug the charger into a 20W charger, you'll get to take advantage of the 15W charging power that MagSafe can deliver to your iPhone. $119 at Amazon

$129 at Apple 3-in-1 charging : The Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition If you really want the closest experience you can get to what Apple's canceled AirPower charging mat was promising us, the Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition is probably the closest you'll get. With enough space on the wireless charging pad for two devices — your iPhone and AirPods — the Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition has a built-in charger for your Apple Watch. $140 at Best Buy

$150 at Nomad Great for AirPods, too! : mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Pad With the ability to charge your AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Watch simultaneously, the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Pad is a great solution to keep everything charging in one place. It charges your iPhone up a 7.5W, so it won't be too long before you're ready to go, and it even has a little divet for the AirPods, so you know exactly where to put them to have a good connection. $99 at Amazon 2-in-1 charger on a budget : Anker 2-in-1 PowerWave+ wireless charging station Anker excels at making budget accessories that work well. On this stand, your iPhone will be able to take advantage of 10W Qi charging, and the second pad also supplies 10W for AirPods. Of course, you have to provide your own charging cable and power brick to charge your Apple Watch, but the second pad pops up and holds the charger in place for you to use your Apple Watch in nightstand mode while it charges. $35 at Amazon For that natural vibe : Spigen S370 Apple Watch and iPhone stand If you prefer a martial with a more natural look, the Spigen S370 Apple Watch, and iPhone stand is completely made out of Bamboo. It doesn't come with cables, but it does have grooves for your cable to fit neatly in, meaning your power cords won't be a big messy ball while you're charging your devices. $17 at Amazon iPad Compatible : ZVEdeng 2-in-1 Stand Made from aluminum, the ZVE stand looks great and is pretty durable. It even has a few safeguards to prevent damage to your iPhone in the way of two silicone strips that prevent the back of your phone from making contact with the stand itself. Plus, it even has a lip that allows you to rest your iPhone in portrait or landscape orientation, and when you're not charging any devices, it can also function as an iPad stand. $17 at Amazon

Apple canceled AirPower

Apple's AirPower charging mat was going to be one of the best solutions available for people who wanted to charge their iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously — and it was even going to have the ability to charge AirPods at the same time. Unfortunately, Apple canceled AirPower because AirPower "will not achieve our high standards," meaning people have had to find other solutions to meet their charging needs. The MagSafe Duo allows you to charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously, and it's a fantastic iPhone 12 charger because it offers incredible power, which allows the iPhone 12 to fast charge.

Why get a stand?

A stand that allows you to charge your best iPhone and Apple Watch Series 7 simultaneously in the same place does wonders to combat stress. Not only will it help you keep cables from lying around everywhere, but it also keeps your devices in the same place, so you don't have to forget where you put your Apple Watch down to charge.

If you have the money, we're a big fan of Belkin's Powerhouse Charging Dock. It not only charges your Apple Watch and iPhone but also has a minimal footprint, making it easy to fit on your desk, bedside table, or anywhere else you might put it.

If you're more concerned about price, the ZVEdeng 2-in-1 Stand provides the perfect place to store your iPhone and Apple Watch when you want to fill them full of juice. Plus, the stand is large and sturdy enough, even to hold an iPad.