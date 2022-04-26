What you need to know
- The fix is in the macOS Monterey 12.4 beta released today
- You need to update your Studio Display after updating ton the beta.
- Apple has claimed the subpar performance of the camera is due to software malfunction.
From the minute the early reviews of the Studio Display came out, people have been crying foul about the camera performance. Apple was quick to claim that the camera woes were because of software not behaving properly and has been working on a fix.
Today, in the newest macOS beta, there appears to be a fix for the Studio Display camera. Once you've updated to the latest beta, you'll likely need to update the display itself by going to System Preferences > Software Update. Once you see that your Studio Display is running Firmware 15.5, that should have the fix.
Time will tell if this fix will help the camera to perform better, and we will be doing our own testing to confirm once we can. Of course, the Studio DIsplay should perform better than the launch results were giving, especially since it's essentially running an iPhone 11 inside — A13 Bionic chip and all.
Might wonder why Apple wouldn't just release this fix to the general public; however, could be multiple improvements needed behind the scenes to improve the performance of the camera. It's probably better that Apple test it out to ensure it actually fixes the problem before rolling it out to everyone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The third beta for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The third beta of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
Review: Twelve South’s Curve Riser elevates your iMac a bit too much
If you’re looking for a monitor riser for your iMac or Apple Studio Display, the Twelve South Curve Riser is likely one to avoid.
Review: Spigen's Enzo iPhone Case is classy but quite pricey
Spigen enters the luxury accessory market with the MagSafe-compatible leather Enzo iPhone Case.
Keep your iPhone 12 mini pristine with a great case
The iPhone 12 mini fits more easily in your hand, pocket, or bag, but that doesn't mean drops can't happen. Just in case, we've rounded up some of the best iPhone cases for your iPhone 12 mini.