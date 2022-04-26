From the minute the early reviews of the Studio Display came out, people have been crying foul about the camera performance. Apple was quick to claim that the camera woes were because of software not behaving properly and has been working on a fix.

Today, in the newest macOS beta, there appears to be a fix for the Studio Display camera. Once you've updated to the latest beta, you'll likely need to update the display itself by going to System Preferences > Software Update. Once you see that your Studio Display is running Firmware 15.5, that should have the fix.

Time will tell if this fix will help the camera to perform better, and we will be doing our own testing to confirm once we can. Of course, the Studio DIsplay should perform better than the launch results were giving, especially since it's essentially running an iPhone 11 inside — A13 Bionic chip and all.

Might wonder why Apple wouldn't just release this fix to the general public; however, could be multiple improvements needed behind the scenes to improve the performance of the camera. It's probably better that Apple test it out to ensure it actually fixes the problem before rolling it out to everyone.