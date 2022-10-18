Live
Apple launch live: New iPad, new Apple TV — analysis, reactions and more
The new iPads are here - along with some surprises
It's that time of year again - Apple launch day! Everything has already appeared on the Apple store, with appearances from a new iPad Pro with an M2 chip, as well as a shiny new base model iPad. A nice surprise also arose in a new Apple TV 4K, with a new chip along with some funk new features.
Stick with us to find out what Apple has released, how we feel about it, and what it means for Apple's product lines in the next few months. You're going to want to see this - trust us.
The last big event that we saw come out of Cupertino was the iPhone and the Apple Watch event, which saw the launch of the iPhone 14 family, as well as the latest generations of Apple Watches, like the Apple Watch Ultra. This time, it's not an event but a 'launch', and it's not the iPhone that's getting all the love - it's the iPad. We got the iPad Air M1 earlier this year, but there have been some big updates today. The iPad Pro line has received new M2 chips, and the base model iPad has been refreshed with some sick new pastels and bigger, edge-to-edge screens.
We've also got a new Apple TV - a device that was last updated in 2020. there's a new chip on board, and new software too. With all these new devices, we're pretty hyped - and we can't wait to share them all with you.
What to expect
Apple now sells its $30 Belkin iPhone Mount for MagSafe and MacBook so that you can use your iPhone with Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura, which comes out next week.
Analysis
iMore's Bryan Wolfe says that the Apple TV 4K 2022 is now priced in a way that makes sense thanks to its generous $129 starting price and $149 128GB option, a much cheaper price point than the $179 previous model. Read the full story here.
Alongside the new iPad Pro with M2, 10th generation iPad, and Apple TV 4K, Apple has confirmed that its new iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura software will be released on October 24, bringing big new updates including the controversial Stage Manager feature.
The new iPad is also the first to feature a massive upgrade in the form of a landscape FaceTime camera. The 10th-generation iPad is the first to get its front-facing camera in the right position so you can use it comfortably for FaceTime and Zoom. It also has a 12MP front-facing Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage. Noice.
The new Apple TV 4K features a Wi-Fi + Ethernet option that can be used to support superfast Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming. Thread Mesh is also supported so you can get more out of your smart home. This is also the only option that features 128GB of storage, a new option for users this year.
The new iPad does work with the old Apple Pencil, but because it now sports a USB-C port you'll need Apple's $9 (sold separately) Apple Pencil to USB-C adapter.
USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter, can't innovate anymore my ass 🔥 pic.twitter.com/duIVOmJqpCOctober 18, 2022
The new iPad brings with it an all-new Magic Keyboard featuring a click-anywhere trackpad, 14-key function row, and full-size keys.
New iPad
Apple has also revealed its new 10th-generation iPad, a massive upgrade on the previous models with a price to match. It has a new 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic Chip, USB-C, and more.
New iPad Pro with M2
The new iPad Pro is here featuring the M2 processor, bringing an 8-core GPU that is 15% faster than the current iPad Pro and offers 35% faster graphics performance. With the new iPad Pro and iPadOS 16, Apple has also debuted a new Apple Pencil hover experience, where the pencil can be detected up to 12mm away from the display. It also has Wi-Fi 6E, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models support 120Hz, but Mini-LED is reserved for the larger model.
- Apple TV 4K | preorder at Apple
First, we've already got something new - an update to the Apple TV 4K. It looks very similar from the outside, but there's a fancy new logo and, most importantly, a new price tag. It now costs $129 for the 64GB storage option instead of $179 for the previous version. Apple has also stuffed the A15 Bionic chip under the hood, so you'll be able to play more games with the Playstation or Xbox controller you'll have hooked up to it. In our eyes, this is the first time the Apple TV 4K has made sense price-wise, so we're pretty excited to see it here.
