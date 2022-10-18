Apple launch live: New iPad, new Apple TV — analysis, reactions and more

It's that time of year again - Apple launch day! Everything has already appeared on the Apple store, with appearances from a new iPad Pro with an M2 chip, as well as a shiny new base model iPad. A nice surprise also arose in a new Apple TV 4K, with a new chip along with some funk new features.

Stick with us to find out what Apple has released, how we feel about it, and what it means for Apple's product lines in the next few months. You're going to want to see this - trust us.

The last big event that we saw come out of Cupertino was the iPhone and the Apple Watch event, which saw the launch of the iPhone 14 family, as well as the latest generations of Apple Watches, like the Apple Watch Ultra. This time, it's not an event but a 'launch', and it's not the iPhone that's getting all the love - it's the iPad. We got the iPad Air M1 earlier this year, but there have been some big updates today. The iPad Pro line has received new M2 chips, and the base model iPad has been refreshed with some sick new pastels and bigger, edge-to-edge screens.

We've also got a new Apple TV - a device that was last updated in 2020. there's a new chip on board, and new software too. With all these new devices, we're pretty hyped - and we can't wait to share them all with you.