Apple TV 4K 2022 model is at a price that finally makes sense

On Tuesday, Apple introduced a third-generation Apple TV 4K. Featuring all-new internals, the set-top box is perhaps most noted for its lower price. Unlike the previous model, which started at $179, the new one arrives at $129. At this price point, the Apple TV (finally) better competes with similar devices on price.

The new Apple TV is available in two versions. The least expensive one comes with 64GB of internal storage. At $149, you can purchase an Apple TV Wi-Fi + Ethernet version. This model includes 128GB of storage. Both support Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard.

Both of the new Apple TV 4K editions announced today feature an A15 Bionic chip with a Siri Remote with a USB-C port for the first time. They also support HDR10+ along with Dolby Vision.

The previous Apple TV 4K, launched in May 2021, offered 32GB ($179) and 64GB ($199). Interestingly, these weren't the most expensive Apple TVs. That distinction goes to the first-generation model launched in 2007 for $299.

A big deal

Apple rarely lowers the price of products as they move from one generation to the next. For example, the same day Apple introduced the new Apple TV 4K models, it announced the 10th edition iPad. This model starts at $449 for the entry-level option compared to $329 for the previous model, which Apple plans on continuing to sell.

At $129, the Apple TV 4K is still more expensive than one of its competitors, the Roku Ultra, which is $99. However, it's priced lower than the Amazon Fire TV Cube, that's $139. The Chromecast with Google TV is $49.99, while the TiVo Stream 4K is even lower at $39.99.

We'll look into the new Apple TV 4K models in the coming days and weeks. Once we do, we'll better understand how they compare to previous models and the competition.