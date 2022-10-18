iPad 10th generation needs a dongle to charge its Apple Pencil
USB-C port, Lightning Apple Pencil
Apple today announced a brand new iPad, bringing with it a redesign that makes it look much more like a modern tablet. It also comes with a USB-C port, just like other iPads including the iPad Air and iPad Pro. But unlike other iPads, it only supports the original Apple Pencil.
As anyone with a first-gen Apple Pencil will know, it charges using Lightning and was previously plugged into the iPad to get power. If you want to do that with your new iPad 10th generation, you can — but you'll need an adapter.
Dongles everywhere
Of course, Apple already thought of this very eventuality and is now shipping a USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter in the box of every first-gen Apple Pencil that it sells from here on out. It's free, and thrown in the box.
Apple confirmed the news in its iPad press release, saying "Apple Pencil (1st generation) is compatible with the new iPad. A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation) for $99 (US)."
But what if you already own an Apple Pencil? Panic not, there's a $9 adapter that you can buy (opens in new tab), too.
It isn't clear why Apple didn't just give the new iPad support for the second generation of Apple Pencil, but it seems likely that it didn't want to build the magnetic charging system into its low-end tablet.
Apple not only announced a new iPad during its event, but also an updated iPad Pro as well as a slightly refreshed Apple TV 4K, too. We're still expecting Apple to announce more products before the end of the year, too, with new M2 Pro and M2 Max laptops likely to be unveiled soon.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
