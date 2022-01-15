Apple could launch a new iPad Pro with a large glass Apple logo on the back — and it's all about offering wireless charging via MagSafe.

We've seen reports before that Apple wants to bring MagSafe to the iPad Pro lineup but a new 9to5Mac report claims that Apple has concerns about making the tablet's rear panel out of glass. A metal back would make wireless charging problematic, if not impossible, so the workaround appears to be to use a large glass Apple logo instead.

The large logo could also allow the iPad Pro's MagSafe to charge more quickly than that of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, too.

According to our sources, the company has developed iPad Pro prototypes with a larger Apple logo (similar to the one on the new MacBook Pro), but this one is made of glass. As a result, power would be transmitted through the glass logo. The prototype also has stronger magnets to prevent accidents, and it supports charges at faster speeds than MagSafe for iPhone.

MagSafe is undoubtedly the best iPhone charging solution but it still isn't clear how it would benefit iPads — although it seems unlikely many people would turn the ability to wirelessly charge their iPad down.

The same 9to5Mac report also claims that the new iPad Pro will feature a larger battery than the current models a new iPhone 13-like camera and a new processor. An Apple silicon M2 seems likely to make an appearance in a 2022 iPad Pro.