Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was reportedly fined by the NFL for wearing an Apple Watch on the sidelines of his team's win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
According to ESPN, the uniform violation comes with a $5,000 fine. The NFL rules ban all electric devices that transmit messaging, ESPN said. The Apple Watch is capable of both receiving and sending messages, even without an iPhone (if you have the LTE version).
Apparently, Roethlisberger is "livid" about the fine and is appealing. The quarterback, who is currently on the injured list, said he didn't even realize he had it on.
ESPN said:
With Roethlisberger unable to use his right arm, his wife dressed him for the Monday night game and strapped the Apple Watch on his left wrist. Roethlisberger then assumed a position he rarely has in his NFL career -- standing in street clothes, including an Apple Watch, on the Steelers' sideline.
To be fair, in the photo included with ESPN's story, the Apple Watch does blend in with Roethlisberger's clothes. But rules are rules.
What I want to know is if Roethlisberger was wearing the Series 4 or the Series 5. Based on the fact that the screen is off, my guess is he was wearing the Series 4, as the Series 5 comes equipped with an always on display.