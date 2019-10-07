Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was reportedly fined by the NFL for wearing an Apple Watch on the sidelines of his team's win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

According to ESPN, the uniform violation comes with a $5,000 fine. The NFL rules ban all electric devices that transmit messaging, ESPN said. The Apple Watch is capable of both receiving and sending messages, even without an iPhone (if you have the LTE version).

Apparently, Roethlisberger is "livid" about the fine and is appealing. The quarterback, who is currently on the injured list, said he didn't even realize he had it on.

ESPN said: