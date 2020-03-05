In addition to announcing the start of the first season of the Pokémon Go Battle League, Niantic has also announced some changes. After carefully considering feedback from the preseason, Niantic will be implementing a number of changes just in time for the first official season. Beginning Friday, March 15, 2020, at 1 PM PST, the following will go into effect:

Trainers will receive increased Stardust rewards based on their rank.

The number of TMs rewarded will also change.

Rank Two and Three will now require a set number of wins to advance Rank, instead of just played matches.

Pokémon encounters will also be changing to include Metagross as a guaranteed first encounter, Beldum at Rank Four, Rufflet (new to Pokémon Go) at Rank Seven, and Pikachu Libre guaranteed at Rank Ten!

Additionally, Machop, Snorlax, and Meditite will no longer appear, while Scraggy will appear more often.

Rank Ten will also reward Avatar Items and an Avatar Pose inspired by Steven, the Hoenn League Champion, exclusive to the first season of the Pokémon Go League!

And, upon completion of season one, players Ranked Seven or higher will receive an Elite Charged TM. New to the game, Elite TMs allow players to select the move their Pokémon will learn and can even access Legacy Moves!

Niantic also shared tentative dates and times for the various leagues within the first season:

Great League - Friday, March 13, 2020, 1 PM PST.

Ultra League - Friday, March 27, 2020, 1 PM PST.

Master League - Friday, April 10, 2020, 1 PM PST.

All three leagues - Friday, April 24, 2020, 1 PM PST.

Season 2 - Friday, May 1, 2020, 1 PM PST.

What do you think of the changes coming to the Pokémon Go Battle League? Are you as excited for Pikachu Libre as we are?