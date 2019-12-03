What you need to know
- Currently, Niantic is raising donations towards two Washington classrooms for STEM education.
- Niantic will match every dollar donated through their Donors Choose campaigns.
- If successful, both classrooms will be able to purchase Ozobots to teach their kids about coding.
Continuing its work in raising funds for STEM education, Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, Ingress, and Harry Potter Wizards Unite, is asking for donations to help two classrooms in Washington state purchase Ozobots, a classroom tool that helps teach children about coding. Niantic has a long history of helping to fund STEM education, having successfully funded nearly 200 projects through their Donors Choose campaigns. In fact, once completed, these two projects will make for an even 200. Niantic will also be matching every dollar donated towards these classrooms.
Here's what the teachers had to say about these campaigns:
Coding is a 21st century skills that even kindergarteners can access with Ozobots. These Ozobots are a way for student to get creative and solve challenging problems while learning to code. Ozobots will give my kindergarteners the opportunity to explore the world of coding while staying engaged, learning how to work with peers, having fun, and solving challenging tasks.
Ms. Sra. Gil of Hilltop Elementary School in Seattle, Washington.
When I take a student's natural curiosity about the world around them and turn it into a lifelong passion for science, I know I've done my job.
Mrs. Robinson-Harding of Franklin Elementary School in Spokane, Washington.
Both teachers work with kids from pre-K up through second grade and both schools are made up of at least 50% students from low-income households. Through its Donors Choose Campaigns you can make coding and STEM education accessible for these kids and many more to come.
