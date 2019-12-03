Continuing its work in raising funds for STEM education, Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, Ingress, and Harry Potter Wizards Unite, is asking for donations to help two classrooms in Washington state purchase Ozobots, a classroom tool that helps teach children about coding. Niantic has a long history of helping to fund STEM education, having successfully funded nearly 200 projects through their Donors Choose campaigns. In fact, once completed, these two projects will make for an even 200. Niantic will also be matching every dollar donated towards these classrooms.

Here's what the teachers had to say about these campaigns: