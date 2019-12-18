What you need to know Nighthawk is available in the App Store now.

The iPhone and iPad app is a new take on the Twitter app.

It makes it easier to personalize your Twitter experience.

Nighthawk is a new Twitter app for iPhone and iPad that hopes to make it easier than ever to see the tweets you want without seeing the ones you don't. It's available in the App Store now and costs $3.99. While most Twitter apps have options to mute words and phrases, NIghthawk goes a step further by offering Smart Filters that can be enabled when needed. Those filters might hide all tweets related to politics. Or maybe it's the latest movie that you're trying to avoid spoilers for. Nighthawk promises to keep those tweets out of your timline.

By default, Nighthawk displays tweets in the timeline chronologically, the way nature intended. You're bound to come across some tweets that might rub you the wrong way, which is why Nighthawk provides tons of human-curated filters to mute out what you don't want. Looking to take a break from election chatter? Add the U.S. Politics filter. Planning to see The Rise of Skywalker? Add the Star Wars filter and hide tweets with potential spoilers.

Alongisde filters, Nighthawk also has a Close Friends mode that will surface the tweets that you're most likely to want to see, hiding all of the other stuff that would normally appear in your full timeline. Think of it as a Twitter list, but with a more enjoyable interface.