A new Nintendo Direct showcase is coming on Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The Nintendo Direct is estimated to run about 40 minutes long. When the presentation begins, you'll be able to find it at the YouTube link below:

The Nintendo Direct is focused on Nintendo Switch games that are launching in the first half of 2022. As such, it's fairly unlikely — but not impossible — that we'll be seeing games like Bayonetta 3 or the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Instead, we might get a new look at some games that are already confirmed to be launching in the next couple of months, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

40 minutes is the average length for most full-scale Nintendo Direct presentations, with shorter showcases for anything like Indie Directs or a Direct focused on one particular game. The Nintendo Switch recently outsold the Wii, and while it's clearly over halfway through its lifecycle, there's plenty of big games still on the way, so we'll have to wait and see what surprises are in store.