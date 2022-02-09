Nintendo had plenty to share at the February 2022 Nintendo Direct showcase. Airing on Feb. 9, 2022 and running for around 40 minutes, the showcase mainly focused on games that are planned to launch in the first half of the year. Many of the games shown could end up being some of the best Nintendo Switch games available. We've rounded up everything shown in the February 2022 Nintendo Direct below. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The first game shown during the the Nintendo Direct was Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, a spinoff of the 2019 title Fire Emblem: Three Houses. It's slated to launch on June 24, 2022. Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp

Advance Wars 1 + 2 : Reboot Camp is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 8, 2022. No Man's Sky

Popular indie space exploration game No Man's Sky is being ported to the Nintendo Switch. It's currently scheduled to come to Nintendo Switch sometime in the summer. Mario Strikers: Battle League

A new Mario Strikers is on the way for the Nintendo Switch! It's coming on June 10, 2022. Splatoon 3

Ink time! Nintendo showed some new footage of upcoming multiplayer arena game Splatoon 3. Splatoon 3 is headed to the Nintendo Switch at some point in the summer. Front Mission 1st: Remake

A remake of the first two Front Mission games are on the way. Disney Speedstorm Disney Speedstorm is a free-to-play racing game coming to the Nintendo Switch in the summer, with full cross-platform support. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed The Force Unleashed is hitting the Switch! The classic Star Wars title has players take on the mantle of Darth Vader's apprentice. Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection As previously announced, the three Assassin's Creed games starring Ezio are on the way to the Nintendo Switch. SD Gundam Battle Alliance More robots! SD Gundam Battle Alliance will be available on the Nintendo Switch later in 2022. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

A remaster of Chrono Cross is headed to the Nintendo Switch on April 7. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Nintendo also showed off more of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, including the new Mouthful mode, which allows Kirby to become a car. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 25, 2022. Klonoa 1+2

Both Klonoa and Klonoa 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 8, 2022. Portal: Companion Collection

Portal and Portal 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime later in 2022. Live A Live

Live A Live is getting an HD 2D remake, coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 22, 2022. Nintendo Switch Sports

A new iteration of the classic Wii Sports is on the way, built specifically for the Nintendo Switch. Games like bowling return, while a new game that's available is volleyball. Nintendo Switch Sports will be available on April 29, 2022. Triangle Strategy

A new demo is on the way for the upcoming title Triangle Strategy. This demo should be available shortly and allows play through Chapter 3. Metroid Dread

A couple of free updates are coming for Metroid Dread, adding new Rookie and Dread difficulty options, as well as a Boss Rush mode. Earthbound It's actually happening! Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings are coming to Nintendo Switch Online right after the presentation ends! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting DLC! Titled the Booster Course Pass, it includes tracks from across the history of the Mario Kart franchise, which are being remastered and released as paid content later in 2022. There'll be a total of 48 new courses added in waves of eight at a time. The Booster Course Pass will also be included with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Closing the presentation, Nintendo revealed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch in September 2022.