Hello and welcome to this week's Nintendo recap. It's been a strange summer so far with no huge first-party Nintendo Direct to speak of, but that hasn't prevented the Japanese gaming company from making several separate announcements over the last few days. For one thing, we finally learned the release date for Bayonetta 3 with a new trailer drop. There's also a new multiplayer Kirby game set to release this summer and an N64 game that wasn't on Nintendo's roadmap landed on the Expansion Pack this week. There's even more to discuss so let's dive in. Bayonetta 3 Rated M and finally given release date

In a surprise trailer drop, we learned that Bayonetta 3 has an Oct. 28, 2022 release date, an MSRP of $60, and will have an M for Mature rating (surprise, surprise). The trailer also showed off more of the game than we'd previously seen before. The titular Umbra Witch is out to stop Homunculi with the assistance of some familiar faces, including multiple Bayonettas. You'll want to make sure you have enough room on your microSD card since this has a bigger Switch game file size at 15GB. A special edition of #Bayonetta3 dances onto #NintendoSwitch on 10/28!



Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition comes complete with a 200-page art book and 3 game cases, 1 for each Bayonetta title, that combine to form panoramic artwork. pic.twitter.com/RDgM4X14O2 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 13, 2022 In addition to the base game, players can purchase the special Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition which offers three alternative box covers along with a 200-page art book. Apparently, when put next to each other the box covers form a panoramic poster. Pricing for this special edition has not been revealed at the time of this writing. What got the internet talking after the reveal, however, involves a new game mode, called Naive Angel Mode, which makes some of the characters look less revealing, including Bayonetta herself. Relax, the witch is back and sexier than ever🌙



We've added the revolutionary "Naive Angel Mode" to Bayonetta 3 so more people can fully enjoy it👍



By turning it on, you can play right in the living room without having to worry about what's on screen... we think😅#Bayonetta3 pic.twitter.com/SEs3vqrdYc — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) July 13, 2022 Ridiculously sweet new Kirby game coming this Summer, looks like Fall Guys

Kirby is probably the most prolific Nintendo character (beyond Mario, of course) since he tends to be in multiple games each year. Even though he just starred in his own platformer back in March with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Nintendo revealed he will be getting a competitive multiplayer game this summer called Kirby's Dream Buffet. From the trailer, we can guess it'll tackle the silly obstacle course fun popularized recently by Fall Guys. Up to four players compete against each other while rolling through decadent dessert courses and different goals. For example, one seems to ask you to collect as many strawberries as you can through the course to grow bigger and "prepare for the final battle." It looks like this will be a silly good time. We do not have a specific release date yet, nor do we know how much it will cost. However, it will likely release before the end of September and I can see it selling for $30 or less. Nintendo upscaling patent updated

Last year, it was discovered that Nintendo had filed a U.S. patent for upscaling techniques via machine learning, similar to how to DLSS works. Basically, the technology would convert lower resolution games to higher resolution without needing intensive hardware. Something like this was used in the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange to make it look better without costing a whole ton. It seems that Nintendo has updated this upscaling patent once again in July, indicating that something really could be on the way. Considering that Nintendo's work model has long been to use older technology in innovative ways rather than the most innovative technology the idea of using upscaling techniques fits right in. Nintendo could sell a better gaming experience without needing to dive into far more expensive hardware. Of course, patents get registered all the time and nothing comes of them, so we'll have to wait and see if it comes to fruition. If Nintendo does end up doing something with it, it could be for the next-gen Nintendo console or even for another Switch iteration if the console's life cycle goes on much longer. Pokémon Puzzle League came to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack after initial roadmap