Hello and welcome to this week's Nintendo recap. It's been a strange summer so far with no huge first-party Nintendo Direct to speak of, but that hasn't prevented the Japanese gaming company from making several separate announcements over the last few days.
For one thing, we finally learned the release date for Bayonetta 3 with a new trailer drop. There's also a new multiplayer Kirby game set to release this summer and an N64 game that wasn't on Nintendo's roadmap landed on the Expansion Pack this week. There's even more to discuss so let's dive in.
Bayonetta 3 Rated M and finally given release date
In a surprise trailer drop, we learned that Bayonetta 3 has an Oct. 28, 2022 release date, an MSRP of $60, and will have an M for Mature rating (surprise, surprise). The trailer also showed off more of the game than we'd previously seen before. The titular Umbra Witch is out to stop Homunculi with the assistance of some familiar faces, including multiple Bayonettas. You'll want to make sure you have enough room on your microSD card since this has a bigger Switch game file size at 15GB.
In addition to the base game, players can purchase the special Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition which offers three alternative box covers along with a 200-page art book. Apparently, when put next to each other the box covers form a panoramic poster. Pricing for this special edition has not been revealed at the time of this writing.
What got the internet talking after the reveal, however, involves a new game mode, called Naive Angel Mode, which makes some of the characters look less revealing, including Bayonetta herself.
Ridiculously sweet new Kirby game coming this Summer, looks like Fall Guys
Kirby is probably the most prolific Nintendo character (beyond Mario, of course) since he tends to be in multiple games each year. Even though he just starred in his own platformer back in March with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Nintendo revealed he will be getting a competitive multiplayer game this summer called Kirby's Dream Buffet. From the trailer, we can guess it'll tackle the silly obstacle course fun popularized recently by Fall Guys.
Up to four players compete against each other while rolling through decadent dessert courses and different goals. For example, one seems to ask you to collect as many strawberries as you can through the course to grow bigger and "prepare for the final battle." It looks like this will be a silly good time.
We do not have a specific release date yet, nor do we know how much it will cost. However, it will likely release before the end of September and I can see it selling for $30 or less.
Nintendo upscaling patent updated
Last year, it was discovered that Nintendo had filed a U.S. patent for upscaling techniques via machine learning, similar to how to DLSS works. Basically, the technology would convert lower resolution games to higher resolution without needing intensive hardware. Something like this was used in the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange to make it look better without costing a whole ton.
It seems that Nintendo has updated this upscaling patent once again in July, indicating that something really could be on the way. Considering that Nintendo's work model has long been to use older technology in innovative ways rather than the most innovative technology the idea of using upscaling techniques fits right in. Nintendo could sell a better gaming experience without needing to dive into far more expensive hardware.
Of course, patents get registered all the time and nothing comes of them, so we'll have to wait and see if it comes to fruition. If Nintendo does end up doing something with it, it could be for the next-gen Nintendo console or even for another Switch iteration if the console's life cycle goes on much longer.
Pokémon Puzzle League came to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack after initial roadmap
When Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack last October, it also announced a list of Sega and N64 games that would be coming to the service. All of the previously announced games from the roadmap have made it in, but an unexpected announcement tells us that even more might be on the way.
This Friday, the classic N64 game Pokémon Puzzle League joined the service. It allows players to engage in battles and determine their outcome by how well they perform in Tetris-like puzzles. Seeing a game that wasn't on the roadmap make its way into the lineup gives us hope we'll see some other awesome titles like Donkey Kong 64, Banjo-Tooie, the original Super Smash Bros., and much more on the Expension Pack in the near future. Maybe we'll even get GoldenEye 007 like the rumors have claimed.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge sells over one million copies
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge only released in mid June, but this indie game has already sold over one million copies. CEO of Dotemu, Cyrille Imbert, clarified on Twitter that this does not count Game Pass downloads. It's an impressive feat, but not too surprising given it's a masterful throwback to the classic arcade playstyle, and even uses the talents of the original turtle voice actors from the 80s cartoon.
With how popular Shredder's Revenge has been, many players have been hoping for DLC that brings even more villains and characters to the fight. We know through an interview with IGN that the studio behind Shredder's Revenge, Tribute Games, didn't have any plans for extra content, but that could change. As Imbert teased in a tweet, "It will depend on many factors like the game's reception and the ideas/feedback that the awesome community will send us." Hopefully we'll hear some news soon if this comes to fruition.
What Switch games to play this weekend?
October is stacking up to be a really busy month for gaming with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Bayonetta 3 as some of the biggest anticipated Switch titles. Until then, we've got KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series, which is a collection of two classic platformers remastered for Switch. If you like more of a challenge, then the Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course DLC is finally available for just $8 on the Nintendo eShop and is well worth a visit.
Until next time.
- Rebecca Spear
