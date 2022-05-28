Welcome to yet another Nintendo recap where we discuss all things Nintendo! To start things off, three additional classic games found their way onto Nintendo Switch Online this week. Plus, the 3DS and Wii U eShops no longer accept funds from credit cards as we count down to the day that these services no longer accept purchases of any kind. In other news, some Pokémon fans created a stunning video that shows off what the Gen 1 games would look like if they used the original art style in 3D. Sega also discussed what its plans are for Sonic games going forward. There's even more Nintendo news to cover, so let's dive in. Sega intends Sonic Frontiers to lead the way for future Sonic games

In a recent Q&A session following an investor briefing, Sega spoke about its plans for Sonic Frontiers and what it hopes to achieve with the blue blur's upcoming came (thanks, VGC).The game is set to release this holiday season and is coming to all major platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. During the course of the Q&A session, Sonic Team head Takashi Lizuka explained that the team's intention is to make Sonic Frontiers as influential as Sonic Adventure. Sonic Adventure laid the foundation for 20 years of Sonic titles after its release, so in the same way I really hope that this new title releasing in 2022 lays the foundation for the following future Sonic titles – that is the idea behind the challenge for the team. The team says it is also focusing on making sure Sonic Frontiers will receive a high score on review sites like Metacritic since that'll help game sales. This might sound like an obvious goal, but it's no secret that the last several Sonic games have been more misses than hits, including a run of glitchy ports. For instance, Sonic Colors Ultimate launched in 2021 with several glitches that initially made the game frustrating to play, but was eventually patched up. This has resulted in really low Metacritic scores for the franchise. Still, with this much attention on Sonic Frontiers, it seems Sega intends for it to be a very different kind of Sonic game. Hopefully, this gives the series the refresh it needs to allow games to be as successful as the recent movie franchise. Wii U and 3DS eShops no longer accepting funds from credit cards

We are now in the final stretch before 3DS and Wii U owners will no longer be able to purchase digital games on their respective eShops. As of May 23, these eShops no longer accept funds from credit cards. However, gamers can still add funds to these eShops using the eShop gift card until Aug. 29, 2022. As a reminder, regardless of what funds remain on your accounts, the 3DS and Wii U eShops will no longer accept purchases of any kind once the eShops close in March 2023. So, if there are games that you want to purchase on these systems you'll want to get to it. Fan video reimagines Pokémon Red and Blue in 3D original art style

Those of us who have been fans of the Pokémon franchise since it first started in 1996 remember that the original art style looked much different than it does today. Pikachu was a lot rounder, the style looked more like watercolor, and there was some indefinable quality to the line strokes that made the characters look charming. Today this style is packed with nostalgia. これは時空の歪みによって生まれた、懐かしくも新しい『ポケットモンスター 初代』！

(トキワの森編)#pokemon pic.twitter.com/Mm7bF4M80F — ポケモン時空の歪み研究員 (@pokeyugami) May 20, 2022 On May 20, pokeyugami on Twitter posted a short video showing what a reimagined Gen 1 game would like using this original art style but in 3D. As you might expect, the internet has fallen in love with it. RobPlayinGames responded to the initial tweet by adding audio to the video, which included the iconic Viridian Forest track and battle music and really completed the whole experience. I'd personally love to see an official Pokémon game in this OG art style, but I won't hold my breath for it. If nothing else, it's always fun to see what the creative side of the fandom comes up with. Three more games on Nintendo Switch Online