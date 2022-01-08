Welcome to the first Nintendo recap of 2022! It crazy to think that we're already so far into the start of a new year, but here we are. And just because 2022 has only just begun doesn't mean there isn't a lot to look forward to already. There are a lot of awesome upcoming Switch games in store, starting with Pokémon Legends: Arceus which releases on Jan. 28. Until then, there will be plenty of interesting Nintendo-related news to cover. For one thing, Nintendo's president warned that there will be Switch shortages this year. Additionally, it looks like some deals have been struck to bring GoldenEye 007 to at least one modern console, and several new LEGO sets depicting video game characters have released. Let's dive in. Nintendo President says Switch supply will become scarce in 2022

Japanese daily newspaper Kyoto Shimbun interviewed Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, where he warned that it'll be tougher to get a hold of Nintendo Switch consoles after the beginning of 2022. This is due to the global shortages of semiconductors and other components that are needed to manufacture the consoles. Nintendo even lowered its forecasted production by 20% due to the scarcity of certain parts. "We cannot say that we were able to supply enough to meet the demand after Black Friday." - President Shuntaro Furukawa For anyone who picked up a Nintendo Switch during the holiday months, you know how difficult it's been to get your hands on the Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED. As it was, Nintendo had to fight to ensure there was plenty of stock during that time. Analyst David Gibson on Twitter explained how the Switch had logistics issues and so Nintendo had to use airfreight to reach stores by Black Friday in the U.S. and rail freight in the EU for the first time in order to meet holiday demand. So @Nintendo President was interviewed - 1) Supply of Switch may stagnate after start of 2022 2) Said year end sales for Switch in 2021 were strong, especially OLED. https://t.co/L1ZSF49MZi — David Gibson (@gibbogame) December 28, 2021 Despite this low supply, Nintendo has been able to keep its console in stock far better than PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, it looks like chip shortages are about to finally hit the Switch in a big way. If you haven't gotten a Switch yet and you've been meaning to do so, you should probably pick one up sooner rather than later before stock becomes even more scarce. Analysts are saying that an end to the chip shortage is in sight, with a stipulation that some industries will recover faster than others. More specifically, it's believed that consumer tech will recover before the auto industry does. We still have several months of shortages ahead of us, and it will take time for companies to get ahold of the components and manufacture their wares, so don't expect things to get significantly better until at least the end of 2022 or early 2023. GoldenEye 007 coming to Xbox?

Rare created one of the biggest classic shooters of all time when it released GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 in 1997. For years, players have hoped that the games would get remade or at least ported onto another console, but due to several barriers including movie licensing issues, the games have never appeared legally anywhere else despite several attempts. However, this might soon change. As seen on TrueAchievements, 55 GoldenEye 007 Xbox Achievements appeared online complete with titles, summaries, and images indicating that the game could be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles sometime soon. Now, it hasn't completely been confirmed but it's been heavily implied that Nintendo was able to prevent this game from coming to Xbox 360 in the past because it didn't want the title on anything but a Nintendo console. This is despite the fact that Rare, the original developer, is now owned by Microsoft. This leaves us wondering what kind of bargain was struck to allow the game to come to Xbox consoles. Could it be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as well? Or maybe it was in exchange for allowing Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie to be on the Expansion Pack? I'll keep a lookout and will report if we hear anything new regarding this. While GoldenEye 007 was an impressive shooter in its day, it will feel a bit old and outdated compared to today's shooters. Still, for fans of the original game, it will be fun to revisit and experience the story we knew in our youth. Luigi's Mansion and Sonic LEGO sets available now

Over the last few weeks, LEGO has officially revealed sets for two video game franchises that Nintendo fans will be exicted for. First up, we've got our favorite ghost-hunting plumber. Three LEGO sets inspired by Luigi's Mansion are now available at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and the other usual online sellers. These sets include enemies like Boos, King Boo, and other ghosts from the original GameCube game. There are even sets that include Professor E. Gadd, the Poltergust vacuum, and Luigi's adorable ghost friend, Polterpup. The reactive Luigi figure is sold separately in the Luigi Starter Course, so you'll need to make that initial purchase first if you want to see his funny reactions to these spooky settings.

Then we have the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone that depicts the first level from the very first Sonic game on Sega Genesis. These days, you can enjoy this game on Nintendo Switch with the SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog port. The LEGO set comes with a brick loop, post checkpoint, Eggman (Dr. Robotnik) sitting in his hovering Egg Mobile, a red spring, several Rings, a few gems, and more. It will make for an awesome Sonic fan collectible.

Some of these sets have already begun to sell out. Since we're past the holidays they might not sell quite as fast as they were before, but LEGO enthusiasts are out to collect at all times of the year. If you're excited for these sets I hope you can get your hands on them and start building as soon as possible. Nintendo Switch vs Steam Deck size comparisons