Nintendo President says Switch supply will become scarce in 2022
Japanese daily newspaper Kyoto Shimbun interviewed Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, where he warned that it'll be tougher to get a hold of Nintendo Switch consoles after the beginning of 2022. This is due to the global shortages of semiconductors and other components that are needed to manufacture the consoles. Nintendo even lowered its forecasted production by 20% due to the scarcity of certain parts.
"We cannot say that we were able to supply enough to meet the demand after Black Friday." - President Shuntaro Furukawa
For anyone who picked up a Nintendo Switch during the holiday months, you know how difficult it's been to get your hands on the Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED. As it was, Nintendo had to fight to ensure there was plenty of stock during that time. Analyst David Gibson on Twitter explained how the Switch had logistics issues and so Nintendo had to use airfreight to reach stores by Black Friday in the U.S. and rail freight in the EU for the first time in order to meet holiday demand.
Despite this low supply, Nintendo has been able to keep its console in stock far better than PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, it looks like chip shortages are about to finally hit the Switch in a big way. If you haven't gotten a Switch yet and you've been meaning to do so, you should probably pick one up sooner rather than later before stock becomes even more scarce.
Analysts are saying that an end to the chip shortage is in sight, with a stipulation that some industries will recover faster than others. More specifically, it's believed that consumer tech will recover before the auto industry does. We still have several months of shortages ahead of us, and it will take time for companies to get ahold of the components and manufacture their wares, so don't expect things to get significantly better until at least the end of 2022 or early 2023.
GoldenEye 007 coming to Xbox?
Rare created one of the biggest classic shooters of all time when it released GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 in 1997. For years, players have hoped that the games would get remade or at least ported onto another console, but due to several barriers including movie licensing issues, the games have never appeared legally anywhere else despite several attempts. However, this might soon change.
As seen on TrueAchievements, 55 GoldenEye 007 Xbox Achievements appeared online complete with titles, summaries, and images indicating that the game could be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles sometime soon.
Now, it hasn't completely been confirmed but it's been heavily implied that Nintendo was able to prevent this game from coming to Xbox 360 in the past because it didn't want the title on anything but a Nintendo console. This is despite the fact that Rare, the original developer, is now owned by Microsoft. This leaves us wondering what kind of bargain was struck to allow the game to come to Xbox consoles. Could it be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as well? Or maybe it was in exchange for allowing Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie to be on the Expansion Pack? I'll keep a lookout and will report if we hear anything new regarding this.
While GoldenEye 007 was an impressive shooter in its day, it will feel a bit old and outdated compared to today's shooters. Still, for fans of the original game, it will be fun to revisit and experience the story we knew in our youth.
Luigi's Mansion and Sonic LEGO sets available now
Over the last few weeks, LEGO has officially revealed sets for two video game franchises that Nintendo fans will be exicted for. First up, we've got our favorite ghost-hunting plumber. Three LEGO sets inspired by Luigi's Mansion are now available at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and the other usual online sellers. These sets include enemies like Boos, King Boo, and other ghosts from the original GameCube game. There are even sets that include Professor E. Gadd, the Poltergust vacuum, and Luigi's adorable ghost friend, Polterpup. The reactive Luigi figure is sold separately in the Luigi Starter Course, so you'll need to make that initial purchase first if you want to see his funny reactions to these spooky settings.
Then we have the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone that depicts the first level from the very first Sonic game on Sega Genesis. These days, you can enjoy this game on Nintendo Switch with the SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog port. The LEGO set comes with a brick loop, post checkpoint, Eggman (Dr. Robotnik) sitting in his hovering Egg Mobile, a red spring, several Rings, a few gems, and more. It will make for an awesome Sonic fan collectible.
Some of these sets have already begun to sell out. Since we're past the holidays they might not sell quite as fast as they were before, but LEGO enthusiasts are out to collect at all times of the year. If you're excited for these sets I hope you can get your hands on them and start building as soon as possible.
Nintendo Switch vs Steam Deck size comparisons
Some influencers and game developers have already been able to get their hands on the upcoming Steam Deck, Valve's handheld system that can play your Steam game library. Due to its build, many have compared the Steam Deck to the Nintendo Switch. Within the last couple of weeks, @AKoshelkov on Twitter posted pictures showing the size differences between the Switch and the Steam Deck, and it's reminiscent of the Wii U GamePad.
We've known the dimensions for a while now, but seeing them actually side-by-side is a whole different experience. One thing is for sure though: That Steam Deck is a chonky boi. Part of what makes it so thick is that it actually includes ergonomic grips for players, which is something many have lamented about the thin Joy-Cons. Additionally, the Steam Deck is a couple inches longer and has a much bigger screen than even the Switch OLED.
While the Switch and Steam Deck might look somewhat similar, they are worlds apart in regards to the kind of experience they offer. Nintendo's console is meant to be taken anywhere and shared with friends and family. Its long list of hits and multiplayer games will keep it selling for years to come.
The Steam Deck, on the other hand is specifically for those who have PC games purchased from Steam that they want to play on a handheld. Of course, there's also the audience who's looking forward to modifying and hacking this far more powerful portable device. Either way, the Switch has nothing to worry about with this competitor coming to the field since it serves a completely different purpose.
Sonic Frontiers was supposed to release as part of the 30th-anniversary celebration
Sonic Frontiers, Sega's open-world Sonic game, was supposed to release in 2021 alongside the blue hedgehog's 30th anniversary, but was reportedly delayed, as explained by Nintendo Everything. Considering the rocky path of Sonic games leading up to this point, it's good to see Sega taking extra time to improve the quality of this entry before it releases.
"Originally it was planned to be released on this year, the 30th anniversary of Sonic, but we have postponed the release for a year in order to further brush up the quality. Not only for this title, but during the development phase, we have been steadily conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before release, such as introducing game testing based on external evaluations, and I have a feeling that it will become a good game and have high expectations for it."
Little is known regarding the Sonic Frontiers' plot, but we do know that characters from previous games will be in the adventure, and the world seems huge and beautiful. As is the case with many games these days, this one seems to be drawing inspiration from the masterpiece that was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This makes sense since that was a literal game-changer that has influenced countless artists and developers and will continue to do so going forward.
I'm excited for Sonic's next big adventure. Hopefully, the extra care put into creating it will pay off. However, I'm not expecting anything nearly as grand as Breath of the Wild since that was a project that took over five years to put together and attempted to shake up the initial Zelda formula. Still, it will be interesting to see how Sonic does in his first open-world game.
