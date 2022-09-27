Nintendo Switch OLED colors: Which is best for you 2022

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest Switch system to come to store shelves. It boasts the titular seven-inch OLED screen, double the internal storage of the original Switch, and several small improvements. It's one of the best ways to enjoy the best Nintendo Switch games. Not sure what color you want to go for? Here are all of the colors currently available to help you decide.

All Nintendo Switch OLED Colors

There are plenty of Nintendo Switch OLED designs to choose from and regardless of the look of your console, you'll always be able to play the best Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo Switch OLED: White Snow White This is the first Switch to get a completely white dock and white Joy-Con controllers. It makes the console stand out as very clearly being the new OLED model.

Nintendo Switch OLED: Neon Red & Neon Blue Traditional colors Red and Blue Joy-Con are the iconic colors for the Nintendo Switch. If you love that color combination or you're giving someone their first Switch, these colors are the more traditional way to go.

Nintendo Switch OLED: Splatoon 3 Special Edition Splatterific console This Splatoon-themed Switch is by far one of the prettiest to release thus far. The two-toned Joy-Con look absolutely stunning and the pattern on the dock gives off a playfully edgy vibe.

Nintendo Switch OLED: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition Pokémon past and future To celebrate the release of the upcoming Scarlet and Violet Pokémon games, Nintendo is releasing this themed console that features Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. It's set to go on sale in November. Coming Soon

More Nintendo Switch OLED colors coming soon?

When the Nintendo Switch Lite first launched, there were only three main color options, then within the next year and a half, additional colors and designs were added to the lineup. As such, it's very likely the same thing will happen with the OLED model. There are also some limited-edition Nintendo Switch consoles out there that sport themes for popular games. More of these will likely be created but for the Switch OLED.

For instance, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is releasing on May 12, 2023. Considering how popular the original game was, it really won't be surprising if we find out that a special-themed Zelda Switch OLED comes out near the sequel's launch. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will report back if we see any other color choices.

Joy-Con variety

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

If you want to make your Nintendo Switch OLED stand out, there are several Joy-Con colors you can purchase. More often than not, the Joy-Con will be different colors from each other, but occasionally you can find a same-color pair.

Nintendo Joy-Con: Neon Purple & Neon Orange Halloween time Orange and purple have long been the primary colors for All Hallows' Eve. Then again, they're also similar to the colors warn by Wario. Whatever your reasoning, these controllers will look awesome on your Switch.

For Zelda fans If you're a Zelda fan, you can't go wrong with these sweet controllers. They feature the triforce on the right side and the Hylian Shield bird symbol on the left.

Nintendo Joy-Con: Neon Pink & Neon Green Watermelon Whether these were intended to be Splatoon-themed controllers for the second game or are just bright and memorable, you can give your Switch a happy, summery look with this vibrant pair.

Nintendo Joy-Con: Gray

Simple gray

Prefer something a little more subdued and not very flashy? These gray Joy-Con will do the trick. This color has been available since the very first Switch released in 2017.

All the colors of the rainbow

The Nintendo Switch OLED might only have two colors choices at present, but there will likely be more to choose from as time goes on. If nothing else, you can always pick up your favorite color Joy-Cons separately to give the console the look you like best.