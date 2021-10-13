The Nintendo Switch OLED model is the latest Switch system to come to store shelves. It boasts the titular seven-inch OLED screen, double the internal storage of the original Switch, and several small improvements. It's one of the best ways to enjoy the best Nintendo Switch games. Not sure what color you want to go for? Here are all of the colors currently available to help you decide.

All Nintendo Switch OLED model Colors

Snow White: Nintendo Switch OLED Model: White. This is the first Switch to get a completely white dock and white Joy-Cons. It makes the console stand out as very clearly being the new OLED model.

Traditional colors: Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Neon Red & Neon Blue. Red and Blue Joy-Cons are the iconic colors for the Nintendo Switch. If you love that color combination or your giving someone their first Switch, these colors are the more traditional way to go.

$350 at Amazon

More Nintendo Switch OLED model colors coming soon?

When the Nintendo Switch Lite first launched, there were only three main color options, then within the next year and a half, additional colors and designs were added to the lineup. As such, it's very likely the same thing will happen with the OLED model. There are also some limited-edition Nintendo Switch consoles out there that sport themes for popular games. More of these will likely be created but for the OLED model.

For instance, Bayonetta 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are both aiming for a 2022 release date. Considering how popular those games are, it really won't be surprising for one or both of them to get special-themed Switch consoles near their launch. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will report back if we see any other color choices.

Joy-Con variety