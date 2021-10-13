The Nintendo Switch OLED model is the latest Switch system to come to store shelves. It boasts the titular seven-inch OLED screen, double the internal storage of the original Switch, and several small improvements. It's one of the best ways to enjoy the best Nintendo Switch games. Not sure what color you want to go for? Here are all of the colors currently available to help you decide.

All Nintendo Switch OLED model Colors

Nintendo Switch Oled Model Product Art

Snow White: Nintendo Switch OLED Model: White

Staff favorite

This is the first Switch to get a completely white dock and white Joy-Cons. It makes the console stand out as very clearly being the new OLED model.

Nintendo Switch Oled Model Neon Red And Neon Blue

Traditional colors: Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Neon Red & Neon Blue

Red and Blue Joy-Cons are the iconic colors for the Nintendo Switch. If you love that color combination or your giving someone their first Switch, these colors are the more traditional way to go.

More Nintendo Switch OLED model colors coming soon?

When the Nintendo Switch Lite first launched, there were only three main color options, then within the next year and a half, additional colors and designs were added to the lineup. As such, it's very likely the same thing will happen with the OLED model. There are also some limited-edition Nintendo Switch consoles out there that sport themes for popular games. More of these will likely be created but for the OLED model.

For instance, Bayonetta 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are both aiming for a 2022 release date. Considering how popular those games are, it really won't be surprising for one or both of them to get special-themed Switch consoles near their launch. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will report back if we see any other color choices.

Joy-Con variety

Mario Nintendo SwitchSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

If you want to make your Nintendo Switch OLED model stand out, there are several Joy-Con colors you can purchase. More often than not, the Joy-Cons will be different colors from each other, but occasionally you can find a same-color pair.

Zelda Joy Cons

Zelda blue: Nintendo Joy-Con The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition

Staff favorite

If you're a Zelda fan, you can't go wrong with these sweet controllers. They feature the triforce on the right side and the Hylian Shield bird symbol on the left.

Neon Purple and Neon Orange Joy-Cons

Halloween time: Nintendo Joy-Con: Neon Purple & Neon Orange

If you're a Zelda fan, you can't go wrong with these sweet controllers. They feature the triforce on the right side and the Hylian Shield bird symbol on the left.

Neon Pink And Neon Green Joy Cons

Watermelon: Nintendo Joy-Con: Neon Pink & Neon Green

Give your Switch a happy, summery look with this vibrant pair.

Grey Joy-Cons

Simple gray: Nintendo Joy-Con: Gray

Prefer something a little more subdued and not very flashy? These gray Joy-Cons will do the trick.

Neon Yellow Joy-Cons

Sunny days: Nintendo Joy-Con: Neon Yellow

Nothing's quite as inescapable as bright yellow. These Joy-Cons don't just stand out, but they also will be easier to find if they are detached from the console and lying around somewhere.

$80 at Amazon

All the colors of the rainbow

The Nintendo Switch OLED model might only have two colors choices at present, but there will likely be more to choose from as time goes on. If nothing else, you can always pick up your favorite color Joy-Cons separately to give the console the look you like best.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.