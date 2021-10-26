The most anticipated feature of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack was, no doubt, the ability to play multiplayer retro games like Mario Kart 64 online with friends and family. The Expansion Pack offers both Nintendo 64 games, which support up to four players, as well as Sega Genesis titles, which can be played with up to two people.

Just like the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System applications, you'll be able to invite and play with anyone in your Nintendo Switch Friends List. You'll also be able to use voice chat, but only through the Nintendo Switch Online mobile application.

To quit, head to the menu in the left margin and select Quit Online Session . If you're currently playing a game, press the - button to quit. Press "Yes" to proceed.

If you'd like, you can invite a friend to play online with you. Select up to three friends from your Friends List. You can always invite friends later by heading to the menu in the left margin.

If no one is available, you can choose to create a lobby and play a game while you wait. When your friends come online, they can simply join your lobby. If you'd like, set a three-digit passcode that friends can enter when joining your lobby.

Once your friend has chosen a game, have fun playing!

Choose a friend's lobby to join. Whoever creates a lobby has control of all menu actions until you've quit.

In the menu in the applications' left margin, select Play Online . Your system will automatically search for any friends who may be playing Nintendo 64 games as well.

Here's how to get your multiplayer session off the ground:

The following games support up to four players:

The following games support up to two players:

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Here's how to play these games with friends:

Select the "Sega Genesis — Nintendo Switch Online application from the HOME menu. In the menu in the applications' left margin, select Play Online. Your system will automatically search for any friends who may be playing Sega Genesis games as well. Choose a friend's lobby to join. Whoever creates a lobby has control of all menu actions until you've quit. Once your friend has chosen a game, have fun playing! If no one is available, you can choose to create a lobby and play a game while you wait. When your friends come online, they can simply join your lobby. If you'd like, set a three-digit passcode that friends can enter when joining your lobby. If you'd like, you can invite a friend to play online with you. Select a friend from your Friends List. You can always invite friends later by heading to the menu in the left margin. To quit, head to the menu in the left margin and select Quit Online Session. If you're currently playing a game, press the - button to quit. Press "Yes" to proceed.

Things to look out for

Some users have experienced quite a bit of input lag when playing both single-player and multiplayer games. If this happens to you, check your internet connection to see if it's secure. The Nintendo Switch OLED model has a built-in ethernet port in the console's dock, but regular Switch users will have to purchase a LAN adapter as a separate accessory.

Multiplayer madness

If it's one thing about Nintendo, they've always focused on couch co-op and multiplayer. However, with social distance and meeting friends online, it's always good to have the option to play with others, even if you're not in the same room. Setting up a multiplayer party isn't very difficult, so you'll be dominating on the Mario Kart 64 track in no time!