Some of the best games on the Nintendo Switch are indie titles from small gaming companies. A few that immediately come to mind are Untitled Goose Game, Cuphead, and Hollow Knight. Although not the same as a Nintendo Direct, Nintendo's Indie World showcase videos gives us a peak at some of the best indie games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future. These videos get released every few months, tend to be relatively short, but are packed with several exciting indie games.

This morning, Nintendo announced that the next Indie World live stream would be coming March 17th at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. It's only going to be about 20 minutes long, but we expect that dozens of upcoming indie games will be mentioned.

Tune in tomorrow, March 17 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET for a new #IndieWorld Showcase livestream feat. roughly 20 minutes of info on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch!https://t.co/N3Dhh3i7vy pic.twitter.com/dkhvGNnz0Z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 16, 2020

If you want to see what new games are coming to Nintendo Switch in the next few months, you'll definitely want to tune in tomorrow for the Indie World showcase. It's always good to support these smaller gaming companies, since they can eventually grow into bigger developers that produce popular gaming titles if they get the support they need.

In addition to that, Indie titles often are able to create unique playing experiences that we haven't seen before. If nothing else, it's always good to have more games to choose from when playing on your Nintendo Switch. Who knows, maybe something awesome will catch your eye during the Indie World showcase and you'll have something new to look forward to.