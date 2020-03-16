Indie World HeroSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Every few months, Nintendo releases a video about upcoming Nintendo Switch indie games in a livestream known as Indie World.
  • The next Indie World showcase is going to be on March 17 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.
  • The video will last for roughly 20 minutes.

Some of the best games on the Nintendo Switch are indie titles from small gaming companies. A few that immediately come to mind are Untitled Goose Game, Cuphead, and Hollow Knight. Although not the same as a Nintendo Direct, Nintendo's Indie World showcase videos gives us a peak at some of the best indie games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future. These videos get released every few months, tend to be relatively short, but are packed with several exciting indie games.

This morning, Nintendo announced that the next Indie World live stream would be coming March 17th at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. It's only going to be about 20 minutes long, but we expect that dozens of upcoming indie games will be mentioned.

If you want to see what new games are coming to Nintendo Switch in the next few months, you'll definitely want to tune in tomorrow for the Indie World showcase. It's always good to support these smaller gaming companies, since they can eventually grow into bigger developers that produce popular gaming titles if they get the support they need.

Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more

In addition to that, Indie titles often are able to create unique playing experiences that we haven't seen before. If nothing else, it's always good to have more games to choose from when playing on your Nintendo Switch. Who knows, maybe something awesome will catch your eye during the Indie World showcase and you'll have something new to look forward to.

Game money!

$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card

Get some digital Switch games

With a Nintendo Switch gift card you can give yourself or someone else the gift of a new Nintendo Switch game. Simply use it purchase from the eShop.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Main

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.