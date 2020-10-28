Google has confirmed that Google Fi users will not be able to use 5G on the iPhone 12, but that it is working to bring support.

From 9to5Google:

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on sale last Friday with 5G touted as a flagship feature, but Google Fi customers are currently not able to use that faster network... As an MVNO, Google is leveraging T-Mobile's network, and notes how "You can get 5G on Fi with a 5G-compatible phone designed for Fi, or by bringing your own unlocked device compatible with T-Mobile's 5G network." As such, many iPhone 12 buyers on Fi expected 5G to just work. Instead, "5G On" and "5G Auto" does not show up under Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Voice & Data. For one Fi user, only "LTE" and "4G" are listed.

As the report notes, there's no 5G setting for Google Fi customers on iPhone 12, despite the fact Google's own website says that phones compatible with T-Mobile's 5G network will work with Fi's 5G network too...

Google has reportedly confirmed to 9to5Google that 5G support is currently unavailable, but that "it's working to resolve" the issue. In a statement Google reportedly said:

Right now Fi 5G is not supported on iPhone 12 series; we'll keep customers updated on the latest via our help center.

Currently, Google Fi customers on iPhone 12 can only choose between the iPhone's LTE and 4G setting.