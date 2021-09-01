With the iPhone 13 event maybe only 2 weeks away, and the launch just 10 days after that, the rumors are coming in hotter, heavier, and wilder than ever. Including this one from over the weekend — that the iPhone 13 could be a full-on satellite phone, able to make calls and send texts, even if you're not on a cellular network. Which sounds just way, way too good to be true. Or does it?

The report Supply chain exfiltrator extraordinaire Kuo Ming-Chi is saying Phone 13 will support low-orbit satellite communication. Likely through Globalstar, but maybe also, eventually, Elon Musk & SpaceX's StarLink and China Satellite Communications. All thanks to a custom Qualcomm X60 modem. Something that won't be available until next year's X65 modem for the rest of the phone market. So, of course, we immediately got a million blog posts and videos about Zo-My-God, more like iPhone sat phone. But, which also makes the kind of sense that doesn't? I'll get to why the whole idea is so problematic in a low-earth orbiting minute, but I think the coverage comes down to the way Kuo sort of glitches out and resets the Matrix halfway through his report. It's right here where it says, "Qualcomm has been working with Globalstar for a long time and expects to support Globalstar's n53 band in future X65 baseband chips." Which… true… But then a black cat walks by, and…. "Therefore, if Apple wants to provide satellite communication on the iPhone 13, we believe that the most likely manufacturer to cooperate is Globalstar." Which could also be true… one day, but completely and utterly conflated with the first part today. Down vs. up