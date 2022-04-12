Nomad has today announced the new MagSafe One Max, a new iPhone and Apple Watch charger that looks stunning in both Carbide and Silver colorways.

The new charger promises to power an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at MagSafe speeds, meaning 15W wirelessly. There's also a space to charge your Apple Watch as well, giving you a full charging experience for two of your most-used devices. Note that you'll need to pair the Base One Max with a 30W USB-C charger, however. And one doesn't come in the box.

That's a disappointment given the asking price of $149.95, although you're clearly paying for the finish on this particular multi-device charger. The design features an elevated glass panel that definitely looks the part, although part of me does worry about dust and whatnot. Maybe keep a cleaning cloth nearby with this one!

That 15W MagSafe charger can also do double duty as an AirPods charger, of course, should your iPhone not require a top-up.

The integrated Apple Watch charger features a protective soft touch charging base. This allows you to use Nightstand Mode on your watch to quickly tell the time at your bedside or desk while also using the integrated MagSafe charger to power up your AirPods or iPhone.

The new Nomad Base One Max is definitely a looker and if you have the $150 spare, it could be the best iPhone charger around. You can order one right now, with shipments expected to go out towards the end of April.