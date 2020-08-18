We're big fans of Nomad around here. So when the company announced its first-ever Horween leather iPad case, I jumped out of my seat. The Rugged Folio has a polycarbonate frame with a flexible rubber bumper to absorb the shock from drops and give your iPad a little extra protection without a lot of extra bulk. The entire thing is wrapped in Horween leather that produces a nice patina over time. I've had plenty of experience with Nomad's Horween leather and I'm not ashamed to admit that I've purposefully held my iPhone way more often than needed just to try to get that worn-in look faster. The front cover of this folio folds into a pyramid similar to Apple's Smart Folio. It's designed for the latest-genration iPad Pro, so it has the "squarcle" cutout on back, but it fits perfectly with the first-generation iPad Pro, as well. The camera cutout is just bigger. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo With so many folios on the market these days, what makes Nomad's Rugged Folio so special? Let's find out.

Nomad Rugged Folio for iPad Pro: Price and availability Nomad just launched the Rugged Folio for iPad Pro and it's available now directly from Nomad's website. The 11-inch Model costs $150, while the 12.9-inch model costs $170. See at Nomad Nomad Rugged Folio: What I like

The thing I like the most about this rugged folio is the quality tanned leather that's wrapped around it. I love seeing what it looks like after 30, 60, and then 100 days. The leather gets darker and worn-in in some areas. There's usually some kind of pattern that develops, depending on where I hold the case. It's just beautiful. Less noticeable, but still just as important, is that the magnet system that supports Apple's Sleep/Wake function for the iPad Pro. When you flip the folio over to cover the screen, your iPad Pro automatically goes to sleep. When you unfold the cover, your iPad wakes back up. Overall, the Rugged Folio has a design aesthetic every Apple fan can appreciate. For one, the tri-fold front cover is very similar to Apple's Smart Folio, so you're in good company. The case that the iPad Pro snaps into is also built to protect, but not hinder your usage. The charging port and camera have cutaways for easy access, and the side that the Apple Pencil attaches to is cut away all the way to the edge, leaving the side buttons open and free. The lining is made from microfiber cloth and has Nomad's name embossed on the inside, hidden from everyone but you. Same same Nomad Rugged Folio: What I don't like

The case is set up with 52 rare-earth magnets to help keep the cover snapped shut, and in theory, should allow the cover to attach itself to the back when it's folded over. The magnets are laid out with a focus across the left and right side of the cover. It does a great job keeping the cover closed across the iPad's front, but when you fold it into the "kickstand" style triangle on the back side, it attaches to itself but not the back side of the case. If you lift up your iPad, the triangle unfolds, whether you're in typing mode or watching mode. The only button that's covered by the case's protective rubber bumper is the Sleep/Wake button. The case has a slightly raised bump where the button lives, but it isn't an actual machined button. It's just a tiny raised bump with extra flexibility around the button's shape. So when you press it, it feels ... mushy. I would have preferred a cutaway, or even better; a machined button that presses in and out. The competition

The most obvious competitor for this particular style of folio is Apple's own Smart Folio, which comes in five different colors, but there is no leather option. There are also plenty of budget options available on Amazon that range from $10 to $30 but again, none of them have leather material. Check out our list of the best cases for the 11-inch iPad Pro and the best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro if you want to see which ones are our favorites. Nomad Rugged Folio: Should you buy?