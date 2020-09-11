The Nomad Base Station Pro is pretty great and we reviewed it recently. But while charging phones and earbuds anywhere is a great addition to any wireless charger, this one lacked a certain something. There was no way to charge an Apple Watch and that's about to change. Following feedback, Nomad says that buyers will get a free Apple Watch adapter to go with their Base Station Pro.

The bad news is that users will need to use their own Apple Watch charger – this is simply an adapter that gives them a way to mount it to the Base Station Pro. It still looks pretty good as the image above shows. But it would still have been nice to see this built in on day one. And it would have been even better if we didn't need to use our own chargers. Still, progress is progress.

Speaking of progress, Nomad already has a software update ready and it will be pre-installed on chargers that ship later this month. Yes, wireless chargers have software updates now. Welcome to 2020.

Things you can look forward to include:

Improved charging performance when 2 or 3 devices charge simultaneously

Improved support for Samsung and Google devices

Improved device detection speed

General bug fixes for a better overall experience

That all sounds good to me!

I'm told that buyers of the Base Station Pro will have to wait until later in the year to get the new Apple Watch adapter – they only just started making them! – but the firmware is ready to go now.