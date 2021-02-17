What you need to know
- Nomad has announced that its new iPhone 12 Rugged Case with MagSafe is now available.
- The cases are available in standard and folio setup starting at $59.95.
Nomad has today announced that its iPhone 12 Rugged Case with MagSafe is now available to order with prices starting at $59.95. The case comes in two configurations, with both standard cases and folio cases available for those who like that sort of thing.
All of the new cases are made from high-quality Horween leather and multiple colors are available to choose from.
Each case features 10ft drop protection and versions designed for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available for order now.
Rugged Case is a sleek and refined leather case that offers rugged protection for your iPhone, and now works great with MagSafe. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, an internal shock absorption bumper, and a raised TPE bumper along the perimeter of the screen, Rugged Case provides maximum protection for your iPhone. Wrapped in supple Horween leather, Rugged Case will develop a patina with time and takes on a look as unique as you.
Nomad does note that you're likely to see a patina on the back of your case thanks to persistent MagSafe use, while some users of the black case might also notice some color transfer to the MagSafe charger itself. That's something to keep in mind if you're going with the black version.
