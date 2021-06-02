What you need to know
- The new Nomad Rugged Case supports MagSafe and Moment lenses.
- The case is available now in Rustic Brown and Black.
Nomad today announced the new iPhone 12 Rugged Case, complete with support for Apple's MagSafe as well as Moment's senses.
The new case looks the part in both Rustic Brown and Black colors, with lenses easily attached via a single 90° turn. MagSafe works just as you would expect as well, charging and holding your iPhone in place thanks to the magic of magnets.
Introducing iPhone 12 Series Rugged Case for Moment, equipped with our most rugged construction and allows for Moment M-series Lens compatibility. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, bonded to a raised TPE bumper on the edge, Rugged Case provides protection for your screen and prevents damage from drops at all angles.
Each case is made from Hortween leather sourced from the USA. Cases sell for $59.95 no matter which iPhone 12 model you're using, too. You can find more information, and place an order, on the Nomad website.
Now that you have a gorgeous leather case, you're going to need a gorgeous iPhone to put into it. These are the best iPhone deals available today and it's definitely time you upgraded that iPhone 6. Go on, you're worth it!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: PopSockets PopGrip now has MagSafe, and it's the best
PopSockets, the brand that is well-known for the PopGrip phone grip, recently released a MagSafe line. These use magnets that are 6x stronger than competing products, making them well worth the money for anyone who wants a better grip for their iPhone 12.
Hailee Steinfeld says 'Dickinson' set leak 'complete violation of privacy'
Apple TV+ star Hailee Steinfeld has taken to Twitter to express her disappointment after someone with access to the set of 'Dickinson' season 3 posted a photo from filming. Steinfeld said the image was from a "private soundstage shooting a very emotional scene" and that she was "very disappointed" knowing who chose to leak the photo.
Apple supplier begins construction of $12BN US plant in Arizona
Apple supplier TSMC, the maker of the A-series chip for iPhone, has confirmed that work is underway on its $12BN plant in Arizona.
Never run out of juice when you carry a battery case for your iPhone 12
If you stay busy travelling or working long hours, that iPhone 12 battery just isn't enough to get you through a really long day. Never run out of juice when you keep it equipped with a handy battery case for extra charging on the go.