Norfolk State University has today announced it's giving all of its students a brand new M1 iPad Pro (2021), AirPods Pro, and accessories as part of its Spartan Innovation Academy.

The institute announced Thursday:

Norfolk State University (NSU) will launch the Spartan Innovation Academy program this fall, a new initiative that will provide students, faculty, and staff with access to industry-leading technology and specialized training for app development. NSU will be the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to facilitate a campus-wide deployment of these Apple products to all students and faculty in a first-year program such as this one.

All students will be gifted an iPad Pro, AirPods Pro, an Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard. The offer is also being extended to faculty and select staff members, with a total of 6,000 products to be distributed during the fall semester. Not just for study, students will also have the opportunity to buy their devices to keep at graduation for just $1, and are being provided at no extra cost. NSU's new Spartan Innovation Academy builds on the work of Apple's HBCU C2 initiative. The school's president stated: