What you need to know
- Some of the features Apple announced for macOS Monterey won't work on Intel Macs.
- Even portions of Apple Maps won't work.
Apple announced some whizz-bang features for macOS Monterey during WWDC and much of what we saw looked pretty great. But it turns out that a ton of those features won't work on a huge portion of the userbase's machines – those running Intel chips.
Apple's preview pages always make for interesting reading and the macOS Monterey preview page is no different. That page lists all the new features coming this fall, along with the all-important disclaimer.
3 Available on Mac computers with the M1 chip.
So, what has a number 3 beside it? Let's see.
Portrait mode
Inspired by Portrait mode on iPhone and powered by the M1 chip, this new video effect puts the focus on you — not what's behind you.3
Live Text in photos
Your Mac now lets you interact with text in any image. Click an address and it opens in Maps. Call, message, or save any phone number you see. You can copy and paste just as you would with any other text. And personal details and information from images never leave your device.3
Maps: All-new city experience
Explore cities with unprecedented detail for roads, neighborhoods, trees, buildings, and more. Visit amazing 3D landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge in both the day and dark mode maps.3
Interactive globe
Discover the natural beauty of Earth with a rich and interactive globe. Explore new enhanced details for mountain ranges, deserts, rain forests, oceans, and more.3
And then there are more on an addiitonal preview page, too.
On-device dictation
Keyboard dictation improves as you use your device, personalizing over time. On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline. Dictation in search uses server-based dictation.
Neural text-to-speech voice in more languages
The latest neural text-to-speech voices are now available in more languages: Swedish (Sweden), Danish (Denmark), Norwegian (Norway), and Finnish (Finland).2
Why this is, isn't clear. If I had to guess I'd say it's something to do with the Neural Engine built into Apple silicon, but I'm no chip engineer. I've never even played on one TV for that matter.
That's the bad news. The good news is that you can buy a new Mac if you want! The new M1 iMac is getting rave reviews so maybe this is a good time to upgrade. Be sure to check out our collection of the best M1 iMac deals when you do!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Plush maker GUND offers free Chipolo trackers so kids won't lose them
Losing a bear is about as bad as it gets with you're a kid, but Chipolo Bluetooth trackers are here to save the day.
Part shortage may have delayed rumored new mini-LED MacBook Pro
A new report from Digitimes claims that Apple had planned to start producing its new MacBook Pro models in the second quarter of 2022, but has had to push back this time frame due to issues with mini-LED component shortages.
Ted Lasso himself says there could be a fourth season on the way
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis hinted that a fourth season could be on the way for the comedy series.
These HomeKit cameras work with iOS14's Face Recognition and Activity Zones
iOS 14 brings some powerful new capabilities to HomeKit Secure Video-enabled cameras like Face Recognition and Activity Zones. Here's all of the cameras and doorbells that support the latest and greatest HomeKit features.