What you need to know
- iFixit has shared some new wallpapers based on the insides of your iPhone.
- The new wallpapers are based on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
- Now you can see the inside of your iPhone right on your Home screen.
The folk at iFixit have a strong history of taking iPhones apart and the recently released iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are no different. The outfit also shares wallpapers based on the inside of iPhones and, like clockwork, here we are. iFixit's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro wallpapers are here.
And boy do they look the business.
There are two different versions of the wallpaper because the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro internals are slightly different. That'll be down to the camera, presumably.
While these phones look similar, they've got enough differences that you should really show off those internals, not just the flashy new case colors. Take a scroll through our combo teardown, and you can even point out all the interesting concessions Apple had to make to enable 5G, from right there on your screen! Need a zoom party icebreaker? Take some folk on a phone tour, tell everyone Apple has pressed pause on unique battery shapes. And let us know how that goes because we're running out of Kahoot topics…
I always enjoy these wallpapers and while they're usually a bit busy for me, I know you folk love them too. head on over to iFixit and get your preferred wallpaper.
You've earned it.
