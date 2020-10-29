The folk at iFixit have a strong history of taking iPhones apart and the recently released iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are no different. The outfit also shares wallpapers based on the inside of iPhones and, like clockwork, here we are. iFixit's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro wallpapers are here.

And boy do they look the business.

There are two different versions of the wallpaper because the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro internals are slightly different. That'll be down to the camera, presumably.