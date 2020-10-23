O2 UK customers require a new SIM card to use 5G on the iPhone 12

What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 12 has been released today, complete with 5G technology.
- O2 customers in the UK will need to replace their SIM card if they want to use it, however.
- The carrier has confirmed customers can swap their SIM with the carrier, but Apple stores are also providing SIMs to customers.
O2 customers buying the iPhone 12 in the UK will need to get a new SIM card in order to use 5G.
O2 has confirmed to at least one customer over Twitter that if you're buying a new iPhone 12 in the UK, you'll need a new SIM card from O2 in order to use 5G, and iMore has learned that Apple stores are also providing new SIM cards to customers on the network.
O2 confirmed the following in response to this request:
Hi James. If you don't already have a 5G sim, you'll need this to use 5G, yes. If you'd like us to post one to you, please drop us a DM so we can take some details and help further.
The carrier further confirmed that customers are able to get a new SIM for 5G in-store.
As iMore understands, O2 customers can also get a new SIM card provided by Apple if they need it, but you'll need to call O2 in order to transfer your number from your current SIM to your new one. O2 is the only UK carrier affected by this, and customers will not need to swap their SIM cards on any other network. O2 customers are also able to request an eSIM from the carrier, rather than a physical SIM card. This can be used alongside another SIM card in your iPhone 12, but at present the iPhone 12 will not support 5G if a customer is using Dual SIM. (It will work with an eSIM only.)
