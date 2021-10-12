October 18 #AppleEvent hashflag has gone live on Twitter

The upcoming Apple Event already has its own hashflag on Twitter.

Earlier today, Apple announced that it will be hosting a special event on October 18, 2021. In order to add to the excitement, Apple has gotten its own hashflag when you use the hashtag #AppleEvent on Twitter right now. The hashflag is simply the Apple logo in the new style that is being used to market the upcoming event, which will kick off at 10:00 AM PDT next Monday.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

A number of announcements are expected at the upcoming Apple Event, but the most anticipated its the company's long-rumored redesign of the MacBook Pro. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to feature a complete redesign, enabled by the anticipated M1X processor. A redesign wouldn't be a surprise as Apple has begun to do that already. When it brought its new M-series chip to the iMac it enabled the company to introduce a completely new design and the same is expected with the new MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Pro is also expected to feature a miniLED display, lose the Touch Bar, and re-introduce a number of ports to the laptop.

Another potential for the event is the 3rd generation of AirPods. These have been rumored for a while now. The next generation is expected to also adopt a new design that is similar to that of the current generation of AirPods Pro.

Head over to Twitter to use the #AppleEvent hashtag and watch the new hashflag magically appear on your tweet!