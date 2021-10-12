October 18 #AppleEvent hashflag has gone live on Twitter

What you need to know
- A hashflag has begun to appear on the end of the #AppleEvent hashtag.
- The coloring is the same as the Apple logo in the Apple Event invite sent out earlier today.
- The next Apple Event will kick off on October 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM PDT.
The upcoming Apple Event already has its own hashflag on Twitter.
Earlier today, Apple announced that it will be hosting a special event on October 18, 2021. In order to add to the excitement, Apple has gotten its own hashflag when you use the hashtag #AppleEvent on Twitter right now. The hashflag is simply the Apple logo in the new style that is being used to market the upcoming event, which will kick off at 10:00 AM PDT next Monday.
A number of announcements are expected at the upcoming Apple Event, but the most anticipated its the company's long-rumored redesign of the MacBook Pro. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to feature a complete redesign, enabled by the anticipated M1X processor. A redesign wouldn't be a surprise as Apple has begun to do that already. When it brought its new M-series chip to the iMac it enabled the company to introduce a completely new design and the same is expected with the new MacBook Pro.
The new MacBook Pro is also expected to feature a miniLED display, lose the Touch Bar, and re-introduce a number of ports to the laptop.
Another potential for the event is the 3rd generation of AirPods. These have been rumored for a while now. The next generation is expected to also adopt a new design that is similar to that of the current generation of AirPods Pro.
Head over to Twitter to use the #AppleEvent hashtag and watch the new hashflag magically appear on your tweet!
Apple announces October 18 'Unleashed' event with new MacBook Pros expected
Apple has just announced it is holding an event on October 18 with the company is expected to unveil a new MacBook Pro.
New report says Apple is battling TV+ piracy online
A new report claims that Apple is battling piracy online since the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming platform in 2019.
Review: Metroid Dread is a stellar continuation of Samus' journey
Metroid Dread provides a stellar continuation of Samus' story. With excellent gameplay and visuals, there's only a handful of dated design ideas that keep it from being truly perfect.
Keep your iPhone 13 mini's screen looking pristine with a screen protector
Planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13 mini? It may be the smallest flagship iPhone but its screen is still worth protecting.