A new leak from the world's most-accurate Apple leaker has revealed the prices, colors, and storage for all of Apple's iPhone 12 models ahead of next week's October event.

Kang, although an unknown source, has a 97.8 percent track record, with only one of their previous 46 rumors not hitting the mark.

According to a huge new dump of iPhone 12 information, Apple's iPhone 12 lineup will be priced accordingly:

These prices broadly reflect previous pricing rumors, and more recent revelations Apple will keep at 64GB storage option for its cheaper models.

With regards to colors, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will reportedly debut in five shades: Black, White, Red, Blue, Green.

The iPhone 12 'Pro' lineup will reportedly feature four colors: Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue. Midnight Blue has long-been a rumored color option that would replace Midnight Green this year.

In terms of storage, Kang says, as per previous rumors, that the iPhone 12 mini and 12 will have storage options of 64, 128, and 256GB, whilst the iPhone 12 'Pro' range will benefit from increased storage of 128, 256, and 512GB.

Apple recently confirmed its October iPhone 12 event would take place on October 13 at 10 am PT, which will be a pre-recorded video event from Cupertino.