With the proliferation of streaming services, each studio is starting to take back the rights to its own content and lock it away behind a paywall. That makes the idea of building up your own media collection even more appealing. Instead of paying $5 to $10 per service per month for the rest of your life (ok, maybe not, but you get the idea), why not spend a little upfront to buy your favorite shows in digital HD?

One such show that just had its streaming rights reclaimed by its owner is The Office. Fortunately, it is down to just $29.99 at iTunes right now giving you the chance to score one of the best prices ever on it there. It usually goes for $70 and rarely drops from that price, so you're saving over half.

Did I Stutter? The Office: The Complete Series (Digital HD) This Complete Series set includes nine seasons and just over 200 episodes that will make you cry from laughing so much. Plus, iTunes shows can now be watched using the Apple TV app on any device that supports it. $29.99 $69.99 $40 off See at iTunes

Your purchase of The Office in digital HD includes all nine seasons of the hit show with over 200 episodes to enjoy (again and again). With the increased time spent indoors these days thanks to social distancing, you could probably do with a show to binge, though the real value of buying the series in its entirety is that you can always have easy access to it.

Despite being an iTunes purchase, you can watch your shows pretty much anywhere these days. Of course, you'll get easy access to it on Apple devices like the iPhone and Apple TV, but you can also watch iTunes purchases on all manner of devices now like Roku, Fire TV, and even via the Apple TV app built into various smart TVs. It's also available at VUDU for the same price.

The Office became a Peacock exclusive at the start of 2021 as the great streaming wars continue into the new year. The first two seasons are available there as part of Peacock's free tier, though you have to be a Peacock Premium member to get the rest of the episodes at $4.99 per month (or $9.99 per month without ads).

If you don't want to sign up for Peacock just for The Office, grabbing the complete set at iTunes or VUDU makes total sense as you'll be able to watch the show whenever you want across your devices without paying monthly for the privilege.

With all of the different streaming services, it could be expensive to retain access to the best content. It's your call, of course, but it won't be long before this limited-time deal on your favorite paper company mockumentary comes to an end.