For just one day only, Woot has select refurbished configurations of Apple's MacBook Pro devices on sale with prices starting at $590. While these models aren't brand new, they've each been restored to full working condition and come with either a 90-day or 1-year warranty. We've seen these sales sell out quickly in the past, so if you're interested you'll want to pick one up sooner than later.

The MacBook deals on offer today vary in terms of specs and release year. The most affordable, as you might imagine, is the earliest 2015 13-inch model. The machine is going for $589.99 in Grade B condition and comes equipped with a 2.7GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.

For something a tad newer, opt for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from 2017. It's available for $979.99 and comes with a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Being one of Apple's more recent machines, it is equipped with the innovative Touch Bar as well as a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, four USB-C ports, and more. The 2019 version of this computer is also on sale with a 1-year warranty.

If getting the largest screen is important to you, then check out the only 15-inch model in today's sale. The mid-2019 machine packs in a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and that beautiful 15.4-inch Retina Display. It comes with a 1-year warranty. Apple followed it up with the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro and you can read about the major differences here if you're weighing up your options.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.