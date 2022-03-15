What you need to know
- One user has their Mac Studio days before release.
- Apple normally keeps a tight lid on pre-orders but something went awry with this machine.
- The Mac Studio in question is an M1 Max machine rather than a high-powered M1 Ultra.
One lucky Mac Studio buyer has been able to get their hands on their new machine days before they were supposed to.
While the new Mac Studio doesn't officially go on sale until Friday, March 18, that didn't stop one store from handing a machine out ahead of time. The move was apparently a simple "error," although Mac4Ever is understandably keeping quiet as to where the machine was sold from.
Via machine translation:
Our reader Simon tells us that he received his machine, a Mac Studio M1 Max , a few days in advance thanks to an error in the store (where he ordered it yesterday!) whose name we will keep silent for reasons you will certainly understand. This is a pleasant blunder. Do not hesitate to let us know of any good surprises in the comments.
Apple tends to do a pretty good job of making sure that Macs, iPhones, iPads, and other products don't find their way into the hands of buyers sooner than they should — but when third-party stores are involved it's difficult to keep a tight lid on these things.
The new Mac Studio ships with either n M1 Max or M1 Ultra flavor of Apple silicon and it seems that this particular one is the former, although the full specs rundown wasn't given. With prices starting at $1,999 for the M1 Max version and going all the way to $8,000, there should be a Mac Studio configuration for almost everyone.
