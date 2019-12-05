Apple and Huawei supplier Murata Manufacturing has developed an ultrasmall version of a mainstay electronic component, Nikkei has learned, an achievement that promises to free up space inside densely packed 5G smartphones.

As soon as the spring, the Japanese company is set to start mass-producing smaller multilayer ceramic capacitors that take up just one-fifth the space of existing ones, but have 10 times the electrical storage capacity.

Kyoto-area-based Murata ranks as the world's top producer of these capacitors, with a market share of about 40%.

Smartphones for fifth-generation wireless networks require bigger batteries and more parts to handle greater functions and a broader range of frequencies. As a result, space inside the devices is becoming cramped.