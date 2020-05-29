The C3 camera captures video in 1080p HD resolution with HDR, at 30 frames per second. The camera sports a 134 degree wide field of view, and includes "Starlight night vision". The C3 also includes a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way audio, and can be wall-mounted or simply placed anywhere indoors with the included stand.

Onvis C3 supports HomeKit Secure Video, enabling you to securely storage activity detected by your cameras in iCloud. View live and recorded video from your Onvis C3 in the Apple Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

HomeKit video cameras seem to be all the rage these days, as yet another smart camera has been revealed, this time from Onvis. The Onvis C3 Security Camera , which is available for pre-orders today, supports both streaming through HomeKit as well as recording through Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature.

Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature enables the camera to store footage securely to iCloud, and provides local analysis to determine what caused a motion event. A paid subscription to iCloud storage is required to use the feature, with plans starting at as little as $2.99 a month for one camera. Although a plan is required, videos recorded do not count toward a user's monthly data allotment.

Onvis also provides local video storage directly on to the camera for users who do not wish to use iCloud. Videos can be stored on a MicroSD card, up to 128GBs in size, but the camera does not include one in the box. The C3 communicates directly to networks via Wi-Fi, over both 2.4 and 5ghz connections with the need for an additional hub, and it can be managed through the Onvis Home app or Apple's Home app.

The Onvis C3 is available for pre-orders today with a price of $72. An exact timeframe for when it will ship has not yet been provided by the company. Stay tuned for a full hands-on review, which is coming soon.